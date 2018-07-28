Oh, No, you don’t.



Tory Monmouth MP claims that Tories helped create the NHS. No, they did not. I was politically active in 1946 when the Tories voted 21 times, against the NHS Act including the First and Second readings.

They denounced a free health service as Hitlerian and “the first step to turn Britain into a Nazi economy” As it’s been a roaring success all Tory MPs wore a badge celebrating 70 years of the NHS.

Hands off our history. The NHS is Labour’s and Gwent’s finest achievement.

· When will the whole world suss out Trump?

His recent tour left a trail of insulted friends and comforted enemies. His ploy is absurd, obvious and repeated. First he exaggerates the hopelessness of crisis, then miraculously he solves it in a few days through the alchemy of his self-confessed genius. The truth is that he has inflamed every frozen conflict he has addressed.

It’s hilarious but no joke. This petulant child president has his impulsive finger on the nuclear button.

* One scam fades: another appears in shades of shameless greed. Mobile telephone companies slip unfair conditions into their bills. We should all read them thoroughly. Some are almost impossible to leave-without coughing up vast cancellation penalties. Others charge excessive amounts for unwanted changes in service. Facilities are added to the phones that are never used. One company went on charging a customer after a service was unused and even cancelled. These companies are difficult to deal with. Their contacts stick to a rigid script devoid of helpful dialogue.

They must be challenged or they will get away with robbery.

· The Commons is in chaos. All normal rules have collapsed as MPs break long traditions of pairing votes. Trust has gone. Last month I voted alongside a sick colleague on a morphine drip. Decisions that could wreck or restore our economy with a Brexit or Wreckit, are won on a handful of votes. Time for politicians to step aside and allow the public their second thoughts. They are always better than first thoughts.