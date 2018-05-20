« Shameful Mrs May? And this is what? | Main

May 20, 2018

Case for medicinal cannabis overwhelming/

Posted on May 20, 2018 at 03:18 PM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Ad

I'll add my support and say that they need to get a move on and review this. They are lagging behind and yet still drag their feet. These are not minor ailments we are talking about. MS, multiple daily seizures. I'm not going to go too far from a medical standpoint, I couldn't, but people are being distressed and even damaged by this denial. People with these and other conditions deserve the chance for relief and a better quality of life. I just hope that they aren't delaying out of convenience. They said they would listen to specific cases. That needs to happen, and then be built upon.

There really is no time like the present, in this instance. And it shouldn't become an adversarial, party political issue. It should be a case of acting with reasonable responsibility. I understand change isn't going to come about to the extent it is needed in an instant. And it is frustrating, I completely agree. The case has been clearly and reasonably made. Eventually that will break through. If they have a reasonable argument instead of hiding, then lets hear it. It had better be a good one in these circumstances. I feel that if a few more of your colleagues stood up with you, and I know you have quoted a few from Hansard on this blog, then it would be a case of pushing at an open door.

Posted by: Ad | May 20, 2018 at 10:04 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)