Case for medicinal cannabis overwhelming/

Prejudice rich: evidence empty.
The UK’s 50 year drugs prohibition catastrophe of increasing drugs use, deaths plus vast costs staggers on. The Netherland's intelligent drugs policy of decriminalization delivered a prison crisis that we envy in a chronic shortage of prisoners and closure of 19 prisons.
Here both main parties retreat from drug debate. They repeat counterproductive ‘tough’ policies gratifying to politicians; lethal to drug users.
Happily, the tide of world opinion has turned.
29 out of the 50 US states are supplying legal medicinal cannabis. It’s available in Canada and most EU states. I have called for MS sufferers and others denied their safe medicine of choice to break the law. Impatience is justified. That law is an ass. Civil disobedience against a bad, cruel law accelerates reforms.
The absurdity of denying patents the world’s most ancient medicine was exposed by the young boy, Alfie Dingley, who suffers frequent seizures when he was denied the use of a cannabis-based medicine he used in Holland. Although the issue is one of health, the Government put up a ‘law and order minister’ to justify this outrage. Do they fear that a cannabis medicine used by a young boy would kick off a crime wave?
Only Government action can help. Make it soon Prime Minister.
I'll add my support and say that they need to get a move on and review this. They are lagging behind and yet still drag their feet. These are not minor ailments we are talking about. MS, multiple daily seizures. I'm not going to go too far from a medical standpoint, I couldn't, but people are being distressed and even damaged by this denial. People with these and other conditions deserve the chance for relief and a better quality of life. I just hope that they aren't delaying out of convenience. They said they would listen to specific cases. That needs to happen, and then be built upon.
There really is no time like the present, in this instance. And it shouldn't become an adversarial, party political issue. It should be a case of acting with reasonable responsibility. I understand change isn't going to come about to the extent it is needed in an instant. And it is frustrating, I completely agree. The case has been clearly and reasonably made. Eventually that will break through. If they have a reasonable argument instead of hiding, then lets hear it. It had better be a good one in these circumstances. I feel that if a few more of your colleagues stood up with you, and I know you have quoted a few from Hansard on this blog, then it would be a case of pushing at an open door.
Posted by: Ad | May 20, 2018 at 10:04 PM