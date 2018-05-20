Case for medicinal cannabis overwhelming/

Prejudice rich: evidence empty.

The UK’s 50 year drugs prohibition catastrophe of increasing drugs use, deaths plus vast costs staggers on. The Netherland's intelligent drugs policy of decriminalization delivered a prison crisis that we envy in a chronic shortage of prisoners and closure of 19 prisons.

Here both main parties retreat from drug debate. They repeat counterproductive ‘tough’ policies gratifying to politicians; lethal to drug users.

Happily, the tide of world opinion has turned.

29 out of the 50 US states are supplying legal medicinal cannabis. It’s available in Canada and most EU states. I have called for MS sufferers and others denied their safe medicine of choice to break the law. Impatience is justified. That law is an ass. Civil disobedience against a bad, cruel law accelerates reforms.

The absurdity of denying patents the world’s most ancient medicine was exposed by the young boy, Alfie Dingley, who suffers frequent seizures when he was denied the use of a cannabis-based medicine he used in Holland. Although the issue is one of health, the Government put up a ‘law and order minister’ to justify this outrage. Do they fear that a cannabis medicine used by a young boy would kick off a crime wave?