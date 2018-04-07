Cairns Severn Bridge PR Catastrophe

Q90 Chair: This cut that has been promised at 50%—50% on the tolls as they are in

2018 but still 50%—is absolutely guaranteed, isn’t it?

Alun Cairns: That is the Government proposal but there is a consultation going on

to how that can be achieved.

Q91 Chair: So it is not quite guaranteed?

Alun Cairns: The announcement has been made in Budget 2015, I think it was, or

2014, and it is something that is Government policy.

Q93 Paul Flynn: Severn Bridge tolls started four years before you were born,

Secretary of State. Do you expect them to continue when you reach retirement

age?

Alun Cairns: Clearly I would hope, Mr Flynn, that you would accept that the 50%

reduction that is proposed, subject to a consultation and so on, is a welcome step.

Q94 Paul Flynn: There was a fascinating poll finding that said that 50% of the

population didn’t understand what 50% means. You have been quoted as saying

that the toll should be £3.70. How is that 50% of £6.70?

Alun Cairns: I was talking about of that order and I talked about it by the time the

bridge comes into public ownership for which there will be an inflationary fee.

Q95 Paul Flynn: In my view, the people of Wales are being ripped off by having one

of the few stretches of motorway, which the Severn Bridges are, tolled and this

has gone on for all these years now and because of the deals done a long time ago

by a previous generation. There seems to be absolutely no reason why this

shouldn’t become a national responsibility and the psychological barrier to south

Wales, which is very damaging, could be removed.

Alun Cairns: I am governed by the Act of Parliament and the Act of Parliament will

have struck a deal with the Severn Bridge company. We have an obligation in order

to deliver that but I would hope that reducing the tolls by half is seen as a very

positive step, although there will be a debt that remains outstanding. It

demonstrates the scale of the project.

Q96 Paul Flynn: You stand by the figure of £3.70?

Alun Cairns: I would say wait until the consultation goes out.

£3.00

January 17 th

2017

That posture did not last long. After checking their maths, they reduced the

planned toll to less than 50%

The Trinity of Snake Oil Salesmen consisted of Chris Grayling, David Davies and

Alan Cairns posed at the Severn Bridge and announced the 'Good News' that Severn

Bridges toll would be set at the bargain rate of £3.00! Hurrah! But that was for the

long term future.