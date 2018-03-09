Watchdog piddles on wrong tree.

Newsnight and its brilliant reporter Chris Cook have exposed a very credible list of parliamentary scandals-including Kids Company. They are entitled to the odd lapse. Attacking the relationship between MPs and Clerks they are off-target and piddling against the wrong tree.

That relationship is one of the great abiding strengths of Parliament. Having served on, suffered on, despaired on, triumphed on Select Committees for 31 years, I abase myself before great parliamentary force for good. Among the vast Commons Community, things must occasionally go awry. I have no knowledge or comment on the allegations made. But I have an encyclopaedic knowledge of splendid working relationships with the intellectual strengths, impartiality and fairness of generations of clerks.

Select Committees have their problems and I have sounded off about them for decades. Some became politicised by their majorities or their chairpersons. Some deliver verdicts contrary to the evidence heard. Others go native descend into pressure groups such as farmers. The best remain anchored to the evidence and produce valuable challenges to the conventional (un)wisdom of parliament. For my money, the best reports of my time were A Health Committee report in 2005 about the self-serving deceptions of pharmaceutical companies and the Transport Committee report of 1993 that prophesied the calamities of Rail Privatisation.

Brexit has brought out the worst of Select Committees. Passionately committed chairs have distorted evidence and produced reports that are so laughingly biased, they have been ignored as serious contributions to the debate,

With so many problems, why attack the trust that exists between MPs and Clerks? Having experienced many conflicts with Committee Chairs and fellow members in the past, I can vouch for 31 years of respectful work with clerks. I have never experienced any animosity between them and MPs. They are an exemplary group to whom parliament owes its homage and gratitude.

Try again, Newsnight. They are many other targets worthy of your ire.