Fore-warned - but not fore-armed.

Thanks to the great work of Carole Cadwaladr, the Guardian and Channel Four News , we have confirmation that out elections and referendum may have been rigged. They were told. This is the final point of Order of the Last Parliament. Since then I have constantly raised the undermining of our democracy. To their shame the PACAC Select refused to do their job in pursuing an inquiry they had started and is their responsibility. Congratulations to the Culture Committee for taking up the challenge
Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
26th April 2017
On a point of order, Mr Speaker. I wish to raise a matter that strikes right at the heart of the integrity of our democratic system. It is based on the final report of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, as well as two articles in The House magazine, one by a Conservative Member and one by a Labour Member, all of which sound notes of alarm that our electoral system is the most vulnerable it has been since 1880. There is powerful evidence of foreign Governments interfering in the elections in America and possibly here. There is also overwhelming evidence of money being paid in huge amounts, entirely invisible to the system, by the use of methods including algorithms, botnets and artificial intelligence in a manner understood by nobody except those who participate in it. We should be vigilant in this election, because the Electoral Commission does not have the tools to deal with interference of this kind, and we are trying to run a modern election with the tools of the 19th century.
Yes, it is important that the mechanisms at the basic level of the system are protected and upheld. I'd hate to see it undermined towards an oligarchical power swipe. I fear a snowballing effect to this end. Its not always clear who your allies are with so much doctrinal obtuseness doing the rounds, and lets be honest, so much money and capacity for favours sloshing around in the wrong circles.
I would hope that those who respect democracy would be hasty and vigilant to recognise and counteract this where necessary. I'm not sure there are many with the nous and character to pull it off, so there is a danger. These things can happen swiftly. The integrity and solidity of the edifice may be lacking. In fact I believe there is much evidence to say that it is. Not that we have ever been or should be easily intimidated. But there is a sense that the forces of reaction are practically above the law (at least they presume to be) and that the sons of perdition may find the climate to their advantage. And, for whatever reasons that I won't attempt to go into now, find so many willing to support them and cheer on their agenda. Law, reason, truth are under attack, as they always have been, more or less.
Putin's mob are a good example. Polonium, nerve agents. These types are comfortable with playing a game, winking to their bosses and fellow supporters of oligarchy. Sneering at the weakness of those who bind themselves to act with better standards. Not that they are incapable of genuine stances: anger, aggressiveness. They clearly don't care about their own people (who lets remind ourselves must ultimately be considered our brethren) and carry on in their mischief and see the good as their target, wherever it remains. And I don't for one second pretend that British society and it's politics are exemplary, but you can see the agenda they have and the depths and lawlessness of the tactics they are prepared to use.
I don't think it will last. OK, Putin is re-elected. But he and his mob are vulnerable to an expression of the peoples' interests. Many tyrants have looked invulnerable before they lose the plot and the people's goodwill/patience. Anger will overcome fear of authority.
