Fore-warned - but not fore-armed.

Thanks to the great work of Carole Cadwaladr, the Guardian and Channel Four News , we have confirmation that out elections and referendum may have been rigged. They were told. This is the final point of Order of the Last Parliament. Since then I have constantly raised the undermining of our democracy. To their shame the PACAC Select refused to do their job in pursuing an inquiry they had started and is their responsibility. Congratulations to the Culture Committee for taking up the challenge

Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)

26th April 2017

On a point of order, Mr Speaker. I wish to raise a matter that strikes right at the heart of the integrity of our democratic system. It is based on the final report of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, as well as two articles in The House magazine, one by a Conservative Member and one by a Labour Member, all of which sound notes of alarm that our electoral system is the most vulnerable it has been since 1880. There is powerful evidence of foreign Governments interfering in the elections in America and possibly here. There is also overwhelming evidence of money being paid in huge amounts, entirely invisible to the system, by the use of methods including algorithms, botnets and artificial intelligence in a manner understood by nobody except those who participate in it. We should be vigilant in this election, because the Electoral Commission does not have the tools to deal with interference of this kind, and we are trying to run a modern election with the tools of the 19th century.