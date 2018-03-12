Anti-Gwent bias among some AMs

Paul Flynn MP Newport West said:-

There is a worrying anti-Gwent, anti-Newport bias among some AMs that threatens our future traffic relief on the M4.

Some have swallowed the myth that there is a practical cheap alternative. Those of us who use the SDR road know that Newport will suffer more gridlock if an attempt is made to dump excess motorway traffic on an already jammed road. A second myth is that the money saved on a gimcrack alternative to the black route would be distributed throughout Wales. It will not be. The by-pass money was allocated to eliminate an intense UK national block to traffic for all of South Wales and Mid Wales.

We must ensure that our case is fully understood and the long awaited by-pass relieves traffic and pollution pressure on all of us.