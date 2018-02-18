The EFRA Committee called for a fund to prepare British farming for Brexit. This is a bit of overkilll as farming is the ONLY industry to be guaranteed continuation of full subsides for the future. Already farming gets 40% of the Euro cheque but contribute less than 1% to the economy.

Savings can be made by ending the income support for millionaires/billionaires in England who are only landowners - producing no food. Plenty of savings to be made there to keep small farmers sustainable.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee is today launching its report, Brexit; Trade in Food.

There are many crises ahead for forming.

That the EU is the UK’s most significant trading partner and there is no guarantee that a free trade agreement will be reached.

WTO tariffs could possibly lead to higher costs for consumers but could lead to beneficial import displacement. A liberalisation of barriers could possibly lead to cheaper imports, produced to lower welfare standard s, and damage British producers.

but could lead to beneficial import displacement. A liberalisation of barriers could possibly lead to cheaper imports, s, and damage British producers. The agricultural industry needs clarity on the Government’s long-term vision, as reverting to WTO tariffs will have a significant impact on agriculture, given that tariffs are higher for agricultural products than for other goods and services.

Perishable agricultural products are more at risk from lengthy customs procedures and poor IT systems.

When setting UK tariffs at the WTO, Government should understand that removing tariffs ‘could put many UK farmers out of business and render the UK dependent on imported food.’

The Committee has recommended that the Government:

Should consider creating a fund to support the UK’s agricultural sector as it adapts to the post-Brexit environment.

Must set out how it will make sure that IT systems and infrastructure are in place for the import and export of agricultural produce so that businesses can continue to trade smoothly with Europe and the rest of the world.

Should begin to develop relationships at a political level with potential new trading partners.

Should publish a sector-by-sector analysis of the impact of Brexit before the publication of the Agriculture Bill, and publish the Bill as soon as possible.

Should ensure that any new agreements are not to the detriment of the UK’s high animal welfare, environmental, or food standards.

Should make clear how it will deal with potential regulatory divergence with the EU, and ensure that protected geographical indicators are retained in a similar form after the UK leaves the EU.

“60% of the UK’s agricultural exports and 70% of its imports are from the EU. In order to safeguard the livelihoods of UK farmers and guarantee domestic food security post-Brexit, it is vital that the Government articulates its vision for protecting both. The first step in this process is creating an analysis of each farming sector before bringing the Agriculture Bill before Parliament.

“UK agriculture will need to adapt to the changed trading circumstances following Brexit, so the Government should consider putting funding in place to enable farmers to do so.