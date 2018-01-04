Return of the Snake-oil Salesmen!

Toris will repeat their snake-oil salesman Severn Bridges tolls stunt of January 13th 2017.

David T C Davies Monmouth MP, SOS Alun Cairnes, Transport SOS Chris Grayling January 13th 2016.

Confused on tolls? Understandable.

It's sorry saga of confidence tricks and an election bribe. As a bribe it failed to win any extra seats for the Tories it has forced them into honouring the Severn Bridges Toll Act 1992 that says the tools should be zero this month. The £5.60 charge is an imposed ALUN CAIRNS TAX, that is unnecessary. From January 2018 the Bridges will in public ownership and should be treated in the same way as the rest of the national road system that is toll-free.

Tolls will be £3.70 they said (Dec 2015), then £3.00 (above 13th Jan 2017), then Election Bribe £0.00 (May 2017, Now £5.60!