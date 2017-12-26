Time for PACAC chair to stand aside?

On Thursday the 22nd of December Bernard Jenkin claimed the reason that the PACAC Committee he chairs had not followed up on a probe into Russian interference in the Brexit Referendum was that would by playing Russia's game. There were justified snorts of derision from all sides. All know that Arch-Brexiteer Jenkin has acted to prevent the truth being revealed. Congrtaulations to the Commons Culture Committee and the House of Lords Elections Committee who have investigated and done the job that PACAC neglected.

PACAC is now politicised. Nearly issues pursued are pro-Brexit. The Electoral Commission has not appeared before parliament but is is investigating the role of the pro Brexit group that Jenkin supported in the referendum. He has been called on to stand down as Chairman to avoid accusations of bias. He has refused to do so. The Commons rules, in my view, demand that he stands down. I have put my views in writing.

Erskine May on the subject.

Chapter 37, Proceedings in Select Committees states:

Declaration of interests

In any proceeding of a select committee a Member must disclose any relevant pecuniary interest or benefit of whatever nature, whether direct or indirect, that he may have had, may have or may be expecting to have. Although this obligation is expressed in terms of pecuniary interests, it is taken in practice to include relevant interests of a non-financial nature, such as membership of a trade union or pressure group. Any such declaration is entered in the formal minutes of the committee. It is additional to the requirement to register interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

Members of committees are required to send to the clerk of the committee details of any pecuniary, or other relevant, interests for circulation before the committee’s first meeting. All Members are invited to declare any such interests related to the order of reference of the committee or which are likely to be relevant to a substantial part of its work. Where a member of the committee, particularly the chair, has a pecuniary interest which is directly affected by a particular inquiry, or he considers that a personal interest may reflect upon the work of the committee or its subsequent report, he should stand aside from the committee proceedings relating to it.

It is my understanding, from the above, that the interest need not be pecuniary in nature warrant declaration and my submission that as a board member of a pressure group, Vote Leave, the Chair should stand aside for related matters and inquiries.