Brexit collapse

A newspaper asked eleven brave Tory MPs, ‘Are you proud?’

They certainly should be. They won back control to parliament and MPs who represent the whole country. We will take the final decision on Brexit.

It’s electoral dictatorship that gifts all powers to the right wing of the Tory Party plus 10 bought Mercenary DUP MPs to rule unchallenged.

The referendum was an uninformed choice between Operation Fear and Operation Lies. I said so at the time. No side or voter got the truth eighteen months ago of what Brexit means. There’s been no economic collapse and we can all go whistle for the £350million a week for NHS. But those were the scares on which we voted.

The awful truth is being revealed horror by horror, day by day. The Welsh lamb trade will collapse. Already Spain and Romania are selling to our customers. Now we sell 90% of out red meat trade to EU. We can go whistle for that.

Many migrants have gone because of devaluation of the pound. Crops will rot in the fields-replaced by dear imports of foreign junk including chlorinated chicken, irradiated meat saturated with anti-biotics and (would you believe?) pink slime beef!

The Poles who man the fishing boats off Scotland have gone. There are no replacements for them or others who do backbreaking arduous work of harvesting our crops for poor wages.

Before we jump into a Brexit sinkhole of economic chaos, it’s time for second thoughts. Every Independent study has said that NO Brexit is better than any Brexit.

We have had our guess in the dark uninformed Advisory Referendum. We need a second well-informed Confirmation Referendum.

Why did the Chancellor pin the blame for low productivity of British workers on the large proportion of the disabled who work?

An upset charity asked me to raise their bewildered shock. Philip Hammond’s claim is the reverse of truth. Every disabled person who moves from benefits to work improves our productivity.

Instead of blaming the 6 million employed disabled, we should rejoice that all parties and the EU have raised accessibility standards that give even the seriously disabled the dignity of fulfilling work.

Time to cheer, not moan Philip!

Monmouth’s David Davies believes wind power is more expensive than nuclear. He was slapped down in the Commons by a Tory Minister when he said so this week.

Wind and sun renewable powers have proved to be of top value. Catch up David!