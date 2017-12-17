Brexit collapse

-
A newspaper asked eleven brave Tory MPs, ‘Are you proud?’
They certainly should be. They won back control to parliament and MPs who represent the whole country. We will take the final decision on Brexit.
It’s electoral dictatorship that gifts all powers to the right wing of the Tory Party plus 10 bought Mercenary DUP MPs to rule unchallenged.
The referendum was an uninformed choice between Operation Fear and Operation Lies. I said so at the time. No side or voter got the truth eighteen months ago of what Brexit means. There’s been no economic collapse and we can all go whistle for the £350million a week for NHS. But those were the scares on which we voted.
The awful truth is being revealed horror by horror, day by day. The Welsh lamb trade will collapse. Already Spain and Romania are selling to our customers. Now we sell 90% of out red meat trade to EU. We can go whistle for that.
Many migrants have gone because of devaluation of the pound. Crops will rot in the fields-replaced by dear imports of foreign junk including chlorinated chicken, irradiated meat saturated with anti-biotics and (would you believe?) pink slime beef!
The Poles who man the fishing boats off Scotland have gone. There are no replacements for them or others who do backbreaking arduous work of harvesting our crops for poor wages.
Before we jump into a Brexit sinkhole of economic chaos, it’s time for second thoughts. Every Independent study has said that NO Brexit is better than any Brexit.
We have had our guess in the dark uninformed Advisory Referendum. We need a second well-informed Confirmation Referendum.
- Why did the Chancellor pin the blame for low productivity of British workers on the large proportion of the disabled who work?
An upset charity asked me to raise their bewildered shock. Philip Hammond’s claim is the reverse of truth. Every disabled person who moves from benefits to work improves our productivity.
Instead of blaming the 6 million employed disabled, we should rejoice that all parties and the EU have raised accessibility standards that give even the seriously disabled the dignity of fulfilling work.
Time to cheer, not moan Philip!
- Monmouth’s David Davies believes wind power is more expensive than nuclear. He was slapped down in the Commons by a Tory Minister when he said so this week.
Wind and sun renewable powers have proved to be of top value. Catch up David!Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
Visiting the camp was an overwhelming and heartbreaking experience. I believe that, having met the refugees who have suffered the worst experiences life has to offer, all of us have a sense of duty to make sure they do not become invisible. I congratulate the Chairman on a very good report. It is realistic and does not offer any facile solutions. May I suggest that the only long-term answer to their problems—certainly more aid is needed; the situation is pitiful at the moment even though a great deal is being done—is for them to return to their lands in Myanmar? The only way to do that is to give an absolutely cast-iron guarantee of having armed forces with them. The British Army has a fine record in operations of this kind.
- Tom Tugendhat
- Chair Foreign Affairs Select Committee
The hon. Gentleman—my hon. Friend; he has been a dear friend for many years—makes some very good points. I certainly welcome his call that we must support the returning refugees. The Committee makes the clear case for humanitarian access being essential before any refugees can return. We were very cautious, for various historical legacy reasons and the misunderstandings that could arise, about recommending that Her Majesty’s Government send British soldiers. However, we raised with the Minister—he was extremely receptive to it—the idea of regional support, whether under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or the United Nations, and some sort of alert force or even support force to be there with the refugees as they return.
* Three newspaper polls proved that support for Brexit is collapsing. The MOS, Telegraph and Independent show that the horrific reality of the Brexit sinkhole that will wreck the economy and cost us several fortunes.
Three quarters of all MPs voted remain. The Tory Party is doing its usual self-harm on Europe. Power to the People must mean giving the voters second thoughts to avoid our worst ever economic calamity. Delusional May dreams of doing an "El Alamein". it wil be a 'Dien Bien Phu'.
Thank you for your support, Paul. I had a feeling that you would be on our side. They are both just jumping on the bandwagon, thinking they can make themselves popular with a certain brand of bigot by coming out with such slurs against what happens to be a fairly ordinary cross-section of people who happen to be transgender. They probably haven't realised yet that the general public aren't as stupid and intolerant as they think and that most people know at least one transgender person (as a friend, colleague or even close relative) who doesn't come anywhere near resembling the grotesque ogre that the likes of Davies and Bennett are painting us as. On that note, I'm so pleased the Senedd stood up to Gareth Bennett.
Posted by: Katie | December 18, 2017 at 11:17 PM
Mr Flynn, you are the reason that people voted for Brexit. Standing by the principle that MP,S know best is not good enough because they are not and they are not doing the people's bidding. At the first opportunity to do so the people have rejected the Euro project, pursued so relentlessly by the political class without a mandate from the people. MP,S have lied and lied and lied for a generation and now have been found out. The people voted in a referendum to leave and that trumps the views of an unrepresented Parliament although it has manoeuvred itself into a position to ignore the people again. Parliamentarians may well now have the ultimate vote but it doesn't mean it will be the current batch that do so.
Posted by: Jan | December 18, 2017 at 02:24 PM
Yet again we hear the calls that we had a referendum, we didn't like the answer so lets keep having them until they give us the answer we want. Why didn't this happen for the creation of the WAG or for joining the Common Market. Why is one referendum is enough whenever it is time to join something or create something but multiple ones are always required if the result doesn't go the way Europe wants
Posted by: MH | December 18, 2017 at 09:51 AM
I'm aware of your descriptions of the seismic catastrophe. It is not my intention or desire to gloss over this. As ever I will talk in good faith with due respect. And I've no great faith lost for the establishment and its politics and their capacity for vision and foresight. I am aware though that I've taken something of a contrary position to your own in some of my writings here. And I am listening to your warnings of an "economic sinkhole". The limitations on the system itself, and rather more pointedly, the state of said system are starkly apparent to a growing number of people. Much of mainstream ideology is frankly disgusting; prostituted as it is. And surely leading to, yes: calamity.
Now I don't pretend I am some great example. I have contributed to this and that that I shouldn't have. But (to not be overly self-indulgent) we need to see more clearly, on this issue, given what I said at the end of the last paragraph.
So, important as it is, we need to be mindful of the context and the faults of it. Of the stupidity and shortsightedness. Now, there are not many in the institution you are a member of that I trust and respect, as I've said, so I must hear you. And I'm inclined to think you have a point. I cannot as something of a Marxist argue too far in support of an institution that blocks roads to progress, by its overseeing and assimilation of lesser polities into its vision and assumed authority (how can I please both sides? that is my position), but if these are your findings, and the conclusions you have reached then I wish you well and strength to your arm.
You've certainly been bold, Paul, and delivered your argument with typical alacrity. Yet the onus is not on you insofar as we cannot reasonably expect much of them, in my opinion, because of what I have talked about. I therefore (for what its worth) back you and lend my conviction that you may well be right, even if it is slightly painful to say given my own position, but there it is.
Posted by: Ad | December 17, 2017 at 10:52 PM
Dredful. They are both insensitive and loose-tonged. I am very unsympathetic to them and their views.
Now that you've mentioned David TC Davies, how do you feel about his recent transphobic rants about the transgender community, Paul? Also, UKIP's Gareth Bennett and his outburst in the Senedd the other day where he effectively condemned us as 'social deviants' whom - if we are allowed equal human rights - are a danger to society. As a Welsh trans girl, I'd love to see you condemn theirs - along with the right-wing media establishment's bigotry - and for you to voice your support for amazing young transgender people like Lily Madigan who has recently become a women's officer in the Labour Party. That's if you agree with us. David Davies has had a few chances to promote his anti-trans hate in the Argus. Would love to see you use your regular Argus column to just say a few words about him and Gareth Bennett. Labour seem to be the party of progress on transgender rights at the moment. Thank you.
Posted by: Katie | December 17, 2017 at 08:18 PM