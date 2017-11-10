Rohinga hell must not become invisible

"Witnessing the suffering of the Rohinga at first hand was heartbreaking and overwhelming' said Paul Flynn after visiting a massive refugee camp on the border between Bangla Desh and Myanmar. The sight of hundreds of thousands of persecuted people crammed into a tiny area was the foulest example of the abuse of defenceless people I have ever seen said the Newport West MP. From a high viewport the camp of primitive huts and shelters stretches over the hills as far as the eye can see. The equivalent of the entire population of Manchester struggle to survive with scarce food, no sewerage system, contaminated water and no laws or health service. Diseases, disorder and violence are ever-present threats.

There are no easy remedies but the world must not ignore this humanitarian disaster. Already the Bangla Desh Government and the world's Charities are helping with hospitality and aid. But nothing can stem this tsunami of human misery. Ten British Parliamentarians visited the camps during this week's parliamentary recess. Paul Flynn said 'We all returned horrified and angry. We will constantly raise the scale of the tragedies in Parliament over the next few months. I hope we can convince our colleagues of the paramount need for world generosity and intelligent political interventions to ease the suffering of the 600,000 persecuted Rohinga people ethnically cleansed from their homes. This man-made hell on earth cannot be allowed to continue and grow.