Rohinga hell must not become invisible

"Witnessing the suffering of the Rohinga at first hand was heartbreaking and overwhelming' said Paul Flynn after visiting a massive refugee camp on the border between Bangla Desh and Myanmar. The sight of hundreds of thousands of persecuted people crammed into a tiny area was the foulest example of the abuse of defenceless people I have ever seen said the Newport West MP. From a high viewport the camp of primitive huts and shelters stretches over the hills as far as the eye can see. The equivalent of the entire population of Manchester struggle to survive with scarce food, no sewerage system, contaminated water and no laws or health service. Diseases, disorder and violence are ever-present threats.
There are no easy remedies but the world must not ignore this humanitarian disaster. Already the Bangla Desh Government and the world's Charities are helping with hospitality and aid. But nothing can stem this tsunami of human misery. Ten British Parliamentarians visited the camps during this week's parliamentary recess. Paul Flynn said 'We all returned horrified and angry. We will constantly raise the scale of the tragedies in Parliament over the next few months. I hope we can convince our colleagues of the paramount need for world generosity and intelligent political interventions to ease the suffering of the 600,000 persecuted Rohinga people ethnically cleansed from their homes. This man-made hell on earth cannot be allowed to continue and grow.
The scale is hard to comprehend. The cause, if I understand, is due to religious difference, suspicion, bigotry. Will they be settled elsewhere? Where are such a large number supposed to go, and (if you'll forgive such bluntness) who will take them in, welcome them?
I suppose, given the conditions you have seen and described, the urgency first and foremost is getting them comfort in terms of the basics. But I believe they can be helped if the political goodwill and leadership comes through (and I appreciate that you are trying to set things in motion in that respect). Radical change is possible, and I think that is what is needed. It is largely upon the richer countries, those with the money and logistics.
The situation needs to be turned around. The money should be there, as well as the order and delegation to get it done. Then some solution for the longer term needs to be agreed.
I don't think any of that is overly idealistic; hopefully not too much along the lines of something like: "the solution is to fix the problem". I really do wish you and the others involved the very best.
Posted by: Ad | November 10, 2017 at 10:08 PM