May's content worse than the optics

Apart from the optics, what did Theresa May' say?
it was a foul mix of untruths, plagiarised Corbynism and implausible claims of providing a croak for the voiceless. A lot old, nothing new, much borrowed, little blue.
Presenting herself as a an amalgam of Mother Therese and Joan of Arc clashes with her Hard Hearted Hannah role that we recognise so well. My ten commandments includes, NEGLECT THE RICH, THE OBSESSED, THE TABLOIDS AND SEEK OUT THE SILENT VOICES.
Hearing similar sentiments from her highlighted her failure to convincingly feign sincerity. Her breathtaking chutzpah persuaded her to claim Tory Credit for the NHS, Hillsborough Justice and the advantages of Presumed Consent for Organ Donations. This is FAKE NEWS on a Trumpian scale. The Welsh Government pioneered bravely Presumed Consent, the Mirror campaigned for it in England and my bill has been taken on Geoffrey Robertson. She should have acknowledged the pioneering work in Wales that has saved 40 lives in Wales last year while England has suffered 400 avoidable deaths.
The Tories have four hideous nightmares in prospect.
1 Continue with a lame duck Leader,
2 Risk the bloodbath of a divisive Leadership election that could lead to
3 A new General Election and Corbyn as PM
4 A Second Brexit referendum demanded by shifting public opinion in the belief that second thoughts are always better than first.
For the past 20 years, politics in Britain has been dominated by internal Tory Party rows. It's time the electorate punished them.
