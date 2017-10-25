Healthier and Alternative Methods of Cannabis Consumption

This interesting article has been sent to me by a Canadian citizen on behalf of MMJ Canada.

What you can do to make your Marijuana a healthier choice!

Oh sweet, sweet Cannabis...

Have you been curious about the medicinal benefits of cannabis, but have been held back because of the idea that you must smoke it? Well, you might want to read this!

There are few things so controversial in today’s modern societies other than Marijuana. By far, the most used illicit drug in the world, cannabis has gained quite a reputation for itself over the last few centuries, despite its use over the last few thousand years. For as long as our species can remember, we have probably used marijuana in one way or another. It is only recently that such a negative stigma has been assigned to marijuana, and those who use it. Despite this however, there have been those who have continued to use cannabis not only for recreational purposes as many want to believe, but for medicinal purposes as well.

Today, as we have done for millennia, marijuana is being used as a legitimate medication. In more and more places around the world, the medicinal value of cannabis is being recognized, and used to help improve the lives of individuals across the world. However, despite the advancements in the interest, research, and even legalization of cannabis, many people still have quite a few concerns about marijuana, and especially when it comes to how it is consumed. Smoking and lung cancer have become so closely linked, and for good reason, that many people are losing out on the benefits of cannabis, not understanding that there are alternative methods. Today, we will be exploring the world of healthier, alternative methods to the smoking of cannabis. You might be surprised at what options are out there, and what might be a perfect fit for you!

The Benefits of Cannabis:

Now, before we get too far into this section, it is important to know that this is only going to be a brief overview and introduction as to the possible* medical benefits of cannabis consumption. First of all, let’s go over some facts:

There is no record of anyone over dosing on cannabis, ever; plain and simple.

Marijuana, in one form or another, has been used by us humans for millennia for spiritual, and medical purposes just like many other herbs were used.

Today’s marijuana is a great deal stronger than it was, even a few decades ago.

Preliminary research shows that Marijuana can be extraordinarily beneficial in treating a variety of ailments.

The medical properties of cannabis are difficult to fully gauge because of the lack of large scale testing. “So far, researchers haven't conducted enough large-scale clinical trials that show that the benefits of the marijuana plant (as opposed to its cannabinoid ingredients) outweigh its risks in patients it's meant to treat.”

So, what can we make of all of this? Well, there is a reason that we have been using marijuana for so long, and fight so fervently to legalize and normalize its use. Cannabis can help with chronic pain, various mental disorders, sleep problems, appetite problems, and some research has even shown that cannabis can help fight cancer! Epileptics find a great deal of relief in marijuana, and research even shows that it can help stagnate the opioid epidemic. There are so many benefits that result from the consumption of cannabis (differing in some ways, but all generally the same on the method of consumption).

With all of these benefits, why then is cannabis so controversial? Well, that will depend on who you ask, but in this day and age there really is no reason. Areas with legal cannabis show lower rates of drug, and opiate abuse, as well as crime, and of course the patients who need it can benefit from the medical aspects. Big pharmaceutical companies, along with even the paper, and Tobacco industries want to see anything but cannabis become legal, for that could lead to the decline of their industries. As of 2017, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, the “Drug Tsar” himself could not answer to the senate why cannabis was still illegal and admitted that more research was required to confirm its medical properties.

With all of these possible benefits, it is no wonder that so many people are turning to cannabis as an alternate to the myriad of medications that they may be on to help them. Cannabis really might be a legitimate option for many people to turn to. Only time will tell what the future holds for the legality of marijuana, but it seems that the patients who use it seem to already know the answer. Many people are turning to cannabis to help them with their medical problems, however many of them are stopped in their tracks if and when they realize that cannabis involves smoking. Or at least, that is the old stereotype. Many people are turned off of Marijuana consumption because of this, and not without reason. But in truth, there are so many healthier, and alternative ways to consume cannabis, that no one need miss out.

Alternative Options:

Since the idea of smoking marijuana, or anything at all really, can be absolutely taboo to some people, and for good reason, just look at the health effects, and thus they rule out cannabis as a medicinal herb all together. Too many people associate cannabis with smoking, that they never even consider what other options are out there. While of course it is understood why many individuals do not want to smoke, or be around it; there are many misconceptions about the cannabis medicinal industry as a whole.

But guess what! Smoking, while still probably the most common form of cannabis consumption, is by far not the only, and is indeed the least healthy for you! There are many other options out there, so many in fact you will probably surprised! Today, we will be going over some of these alternatives, what they are, who they are for, and basically just what they are! Let’s explore the world of medical cannabis!

Alternatives to Smoking:

Now, finally, we will briefly go over many, if not all the alternative ways to consume cannabis! Some of these you have probably heard of, while others will be wholly new!

Capsules: Easily one of the most common and popular choices on this list, possibly do either to its ease of use or quick, and strong acting effects.

Edibles: One of the oldest forms of cannabis consumption aside from actually smoking, strong and fast acting. Often very potent, these are a clear favourite among many users.

Oils: One of the newer players on the scene, this is a form of concentrate, typically of just the CBD or THC, put into an oily substance that can be used for various purposes, including being consumed.

Syringes: Definitely one of the more serious options on this list, and only for those who really need it and have no other options, not for the faint of heart for sure. You can bet this will be one of, if not the strongest option here.

Topicals: Just as you would expect by the name, these specific products are applied to the skin; such as lotions etc. and are for more local issues.

Vaping: Taking the world by storm as an alternative to cigarette smoking, vaping has also made its way into the cannabis world. Vaping cannabis, which can come in a variety of forms all on its own, gives the effects of smoking, but is much easier on one’s lungs.

Gummies: Going along with the edibles, these are typically like the childhood vitamins you are more familiar with, and are used in the same ways.

Concentrates: Again, another umbrella category, concentrates include things like wax and shatter. This is consumed via vaping, or dabbing, and is the purest form of marijuana we have today. Reaching even around 90% THC in some cases.

Tinctures: Again, another older option for this list, as tinctures have been used for various purposes for centuries, cannabis and non-cannabis related. Placed under the tongue, these are great for the elderly or children suffering from various ailments.

Drinks: A new option, made out of syrup made from cannabinoids, you can make soda, coffee, tea, and many other drinks. Fast acting, and strong, this is a great option for many.

Of course there are going to be many pros and cons to each method of usage, and often times it will come down to either physical limitations, or personal preference, so it’s up to you!

Conclusions:

What is now hopefully quite apparent, is that the world of cannabis is so much more than just smoking. While of course that is still the most common, and a large part of the overall marijuana culture, it is by far not the only way to get cannabinoids into your body. If you have been interested in the benefits of cannabinoids, but have been held back by the fear of smoking, well now you have your answers! There is almost something for everyone, and with the sheer variety of choices out there, you are bound to find something that works for you! So get out there, and find it!