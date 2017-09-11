« Was UK or the Netherlands right? | Main

September 11, 2017

Tony Blair & Rhodri Morgan

Did Tony Blair steamroller devolution on Labour in Wales?
Not quite. To ensure everyone remembered the details I wrote a book about it. The opening words were 'Only the future is certain, the past is always changing.' Now Tony is trying to change the past. As he now sees devolution a success 'because no one wants to change it'. As always, success has many parents, failure is an orphan. 
Blair delivered the title of the book 'Dragons led by Poodles.' Rhodri Morgan delivered what Wales and the Labour Party wanted 'Dragons led by Dragons'.

Rhodri's autobiography is a joy. No rancour or recrimination but a richly humorous commentary on a happy satisfying like. He was shafted cruelly by Blair in being cheated out of a minister's job in 1997 and having the First Minister's election fixed against him. If you disagree please read the books. But three tries for a Welshman! He made it to his dream job of First Minister. He retired at a time of his choice and enjoyed a happy retirement with Julie, his children and grandchildren. Lucky man!

