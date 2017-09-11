Tony Blair & Rhodri Morgan

Did Tony Blair steamroller devolution on Labour in Wales?

Not quite. To ensure everyone remembered the details I wrote a book about it. The opening words were 'Only the future is certain, the past is always changing.' Now Tony is trying to change the past. As he now sees devolution a success 'because no one wants to change it'. As always, success has many parents, failure is an orphan.

'

Blair delivered the title of the book 'Dragons led by Poodles.' Rhodri Morgan delivered what Wales and the Labour Party wanted 'Dragons led by Dragons'.

Rhodri's autobiography is a joy. No rancour or recrimination but a richly humorous commentary on a happy satisfying like. He was shafted cruelly by Blair in being cheated out of a minister's job in 1997 and having the First Minister's election fixed against him. If you disagree please read the books. But three tries for a Welshman! He made it to his dream job of First Minister. He retired at a time of his choice and enjoyed a happy retirement with Julie, his children and grandchildren. Lucky man!