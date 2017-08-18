Jam Trump's rubber levers

Trump is not as bad as we expected from his election campaign. He is unbelievably worse.

We have all met the incorrigible liars who create their own reality worlds in which they are the perpetual infallible heroes. They are always found out and are shunned as figures of ridicule.

Trump hit rock bottom with his infantile defence of the most dangerously divisive extremists in US politics. In six months he has inflamed every frozen world conflict that he has addressed and created the worst nuclear tension for 50 years.