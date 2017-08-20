Backbencher's job

A continuing surprise is how few people understand the role of an MP.
In the June election, the UKIP candidate complained that MPs did not control planning permissions. Others who should know better believe that MPs should be determining Newport City matters that are the exclusive preserve of councillors and Health and Education in Wales that are the business of Assembly Members.
As Newport MPs Jessica and I have duties to present a positive case for the city at national and international level. This is what we very actively strive to do. Our work is varied and we both have a lively presences on social media promoting local, national and international issues.
One international issue that greatly exercises me is the threat of the Trump Presidency. Possibly more than any other backbench MP I have responsibility for this because I led the debate prompted by a 2 million strong petition to cancel his invitation for a red carpet visit here. There is a continuing role in pressing the views of a growing number of people who are alarmed by the new President's irrational antics and impulsive character.
He is now the greatest threat to peace that the world faces. He blunders into delicate situations and creates crises. The most explosive issue in US politics is race and historical divisions between North and South of the USA. He had made the tensions worse. We should not be encouraging him. It's our world he threatens. We have only one of them.
Comments
