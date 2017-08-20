Backbencher's job

A continuing surprise is how few people understand the role of an MP.

In the June election, the UKIP candidate complained that MPs did not control planning permissions. Others who should know better believe that MPs should be determining Newport City matters that are the exclusive preserve of councillors and Health and Education in Wales that are the business of Assembly Members.

As Newport MPs Jessica and I have duties to present a positive case for the city at national and international level. This is what we very actively strive to do. Our work is varied and we both have a lively presences on social media promoting local, national and international issues.