At the moment I cannot make head nor tale of the Repeal Bill.

It proposes a border in Northern Ireland that is a No-border. How can that work? Today we hear that the European Court of Justice will have In-direct powers over UK Courts. That was not promised. The time for introducing Brexit has been delayed by 3 years as far as the Custom Union is concerned to avoid the cliff edge. There is no hope of getting £350 million a week for the NHS but we will have to pay tens of £billions into the EU for the divorce settlement. I don't remember anyone voting for that in the referendum. Parliament will consider the bill of its merits.

We have respected the result of the referendum by voting for Article 50 to start the process. If it turns up that the country was misled, it will time for second thoughts.

The most signifcant figure that came from the County's match with Leeds was the attendance of 17,000. Leeds were generous in allowing the game to rank as a home feature for the county. That should be a good boost for the finances. I have book posh tickets for Saturday's game. It will be a thrill to see the new new turf and to witness the first home game. I hope the campaign for the 5,000 cn be reached. 600 Newport fans travelled to Leeds from Newport. That's a good sign that last season's exciting final games' enthusiasm is still alive.

A great deal has been written about the most air polluted stretch of road in the UK outside of London. Blame has been put on the volume and speed of traffic plus the steep incline at Hafodyrynys. But there are thousands of roads that are worse as far as those three characteristics are concerned. What make this road is so deadly is that it is a canyon with steep enclosing high embankments on both sides of the road. That is what allow the pollution to concentrate and linger. What is needed is better air flow to disperse the pollution. That can only be achieved by changing the canyon enclosure by either removing trees or a few properties. I hope these measures are being considered.