'.....after all, JC is PM, and his views count.'

Maduro is a continuing horror story.

What baffles me is the claim that the leader of UK opposition can have any but a very minor effect on the outcome there. No more than he can on the outcomes of the situations in Kenya, South Africa or Rwanda.

Twice in the past 12 hours I have been invited to pontificate on the Iain Dale and the Julia Hartley Brewer shows in order to blame Corbyn for the sins of Maduro. This is the Tories throwing a dead cat on the table again in order to distract from the immediate crises that all UK MPs have on the top of our agendas. Crises for which we have full responsibilities:- the problems in our NHS (midwives, IVF), Prison chaos, Brexit new proof of £350million lie, Tory weak divided Government and most crucial of all-on today's 72nd Nagasaki anniversary -the grave imminent danger of nuclear war as North Korea and Trump threaten each other, plus the shrunken Korean nuke.

That's a real news agenda today. We might add the crumbling credibility of an Italian plot. From those items to the influence of JC on South American politics is minor. It's the Tories again trying to undermine JC's reputation with their posturing propaganda. That blew back on them in the General Election. Putting this non-story on the top f the news makes senses only in proving Tories are terrified of a new General Election and a JC PM. Anyone returning from a long holiday and catching LBC news values might conclude, 'After all JC is PM and his views on a South American crisis will count?' JC has not condemned the European invasion by force that imposed a common currency and language on us They then pushed off and left us with the Dark Ages. Put the boot into the Romans, Jeremy.

There are other ways in which the views of the UK on Maduro can be usefully expressed-especially by Government.

Why is Tory silence not top of the LBC news agenda?