July 21, 2017

Trinity of snake-oil salesmen repent

Do you remember this charming picture?

I accurately described it a Trinity of Snake Oil Salesmen. It was early this year when Chris Grayling, David Davies and Alan Cairns posed at the Severn Bridge and announced the 'Good News' that Severn Bridges toll would be set at the bargain rate of £3.00!

 

But it was no bargain because next year they should be nil. It was an attempt to con us. The snap General Election forced a re-think on the Tory Trinity. Today they will announced that they have seen the Labour Light and will resist temptation to continue milking the cash cow of tolls double taxation. It will be announced with a blast of Tory self-satisfaction in Newport today. (no. I have not been invited.)

Will anyone ask if election opportunism played a part in their volte-face?

Posted on July 21, 2017 at 07:44 AM |

