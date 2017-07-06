Select Committee Donmar ON SONG

Review: Committee at the Donmar Warehouse

24 JUNE - 12 AUGUST 2017

It’s complicated: Sally Hales reviews the world premiere of a chamber musical based on Kids Company.

Only the biggest personalities in the room take any shape. Paul Flynn (Anthony O’Donnell), MP for Newport West, a veteran Labour man who has literally written the book on how be a pain in the arse from the backbenches, gets air-time via his determination to say whenever he smells bullshit. Conservative committee chairman Bernard Jenkin is played with perfectly affected flair by Alexander Hanson, but with the rest of the politicos there are scant pickings, despite as an ensemble being largely flawless.

Yentob and Batmanghelidjh offer far more. There’s as much creativity in the latter’s ‘verbal ectoplasm’ (™ Paul Flynn, MP) as there is in her outfit, while Omar Ebrahim injects some levity in proceedings with Alan Yentob’s essential Yentobness, all name-dropping pomposity. Sensational singing from Sandra Marvin makes Batmanghelidjh unforgettable, giving passionate voice to her commitment and slipperiness, which makes it even more frustrating that the depths of her character remain hidden. Things heat up when questions reveal – or try to – the perplexing relationship between Yentob and Batmanghelidjh. But this simmering suggestion of a faulty power balance between the ego-driven pair is similarly prevented from really being explored.

Adam Penford’s production, while skilfully executed, reinforces the point that we are watching the British equivalent of the Soviet politburo. When Paul Flynn reasonably asks why £150 was spent on a pair of shoes, his colleagues suddenly produce samples of extravagant footwear from under their desks. It wouldn’t have happened in reality, but it clinches the show’s anti-politics argument: that the committee is more interested in exercising its power than addressing the plight of deprived children.

All the performers do a good job. Sandra Marvin is excellent as the defensive Batmanghelidjh and Omar Ebrahim is touchily unapologetic as Yentob. Alexander Hanson as the crisply authoritative Jenkin and Rosemary Ashe as the inquisitorial Hoey stand out from the committee. But eventually it is a case of means and ends. The aim is clearly to make us ask how Britain is governed and whether our institutions genuinely serve the people. For all the good intentions, however, music distorts the issue by making it look as if Kids Company was a victim of parliamentary arrogance. A musical can do many things but not, I would suggest, capture the humdrum detail of a committee at work.

It is above all served by a remarkable ensemble company, who grippingly bring each of these characters to utterly believable life. The intimidating and powerful Batjanghelidjh is embodied with fierce and ferocious command by the formidable Sandra Marvin; Omar Ebrahim's Yentob, on the other hand, wears an expression of perplexed, defensive befuddlement that their good intentions have come to this. The MPs, led by Alexander Hanson as Bernard Jenkin, are also strongly differentiated and keenly brought to life by Liz Robertson (as Cheryl Gillan), Robert Hands (David Jones), Anthony O'Donnell (Paul Flynn) and Rosemary Ashe (Kate Hooey).

The Donmar, who have done remarkable work in recent years in illuminating real-life events from the formation of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Steve Waters's Limehouse and testing the value of notions of privacy in the internet age with James Graham's Privacy, have once again gone behind-the-scenes with a startling, keenly felt version of a story that needs to be told -- and thanks to this memorable treatment, will help it to be remembered.