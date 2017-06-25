What is the point of Theresa May PM?

What is the point of Theresa May?

Europe is laughing. The Prime Minister has humiliated herself. A Dutch cartoon showed her hitting her head with a mallet. Euro-contempt for our self-lacerating Brexit decision has been replaced with Euro-ridicule.

She called an election to strengthen her negotiating position by increasing her total of MPs. She destroyed the majorities of 33 of her Tory MPs and decrease her majority by 13. She earned universal disapproval; for an incompetent campaign. But no resignation.

Politicians are strange people, They have herculean resilience. It allows them to divide their brains into two. A conscious one that creates a fantasy reality of perpetual success and an unconscious one where failures lie un-noticed and invisible. John Major emerged smiling from his own catastrophic financial errors and sounded plausible even though schizophrenic. Mrs May is relying on universal amnesia of press and public on the reasons she called the election. Her party are seething but chose to play along with the survival game.

They have no alternative leader who commands majority support in the Conservative party. Boris is loved and loathed in equal numbers. All others are distrusted Brexiteers or anti-Brexiteers. One again the well-being of the UK is suffering to deal with internal Tory Party crises.

Of course May should go, Where we need strength she bring weakness. Where authority and leadership will matter she present chronic weakness and a destroyed reputation.

The Referendum was called by Cameron to escape an internal Conservative Party crisis. It was lost because of the same internal division. The UK is Europe’s laughing stock. Our economy will be destroyed in the Brexit negotiations. Again because of an internal Tory Party row. Why put up with them?