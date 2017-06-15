Trolls pressure blocked

Trolls are a new irritant in the political debate.

I have been swarmed by a group of them these past few days. Their mission is to set the agenda to match their cause with multiple messages. These were all tweets asking me to answer a catalogue of baseless charges in tweet replies. A university essay might be adequate but a 140 character reply would not satisfy.

Most were anonymous or of questionable origin, none were constituents and all pushed a case on an outrageously titled website LABOUR HATES JEWS. They have reached their conclusions and are thrashing around for evidence to justify it. Any tweet reply from me would have been rejected by the closed minds and more tweets would follow. If they were serious about a debate they would write to my blog or Facebook. But that is not what they are up to. The intention is to seize the agenda and use MPs' sites as platforms for their views. Like cuckoos laying their eggs in the nests of other birds.

They contain complete untruths that could become accepted facts such as the claim that I had said there are no anti-semites in the Labour Party. It's a complete invention. There are bigots, racists, anti-semites in all parties. In my experience there are higher proportions in the UKIP and Tory parties than in Labour Party. The trolls are convinced they are right by their claims of events that took place, or did not take place, many years ago. My judgement is based on 70 years of experience working in the Labour Party. I started at twelve. Their condemnation of some Labour Leaders is based on hearsay: mine is based on 30 years of friendship with them. Neither I nor them have an atom of racism/anti-semitism in our bodies.

To stop LHJ imposing their agenda on my sites, there is no practical defence except to shut the stable door and block them. Other trolls have attempted similar swarming in the past. To answer their fake enquiries would by a distraction, a waste of time and a neglect of the essential agenda that it is my duty to follow. Tories tried to raise irrelevant issues in the election campaign for the same reason, always off-piste. If this truly dreadful hate-filled website wishes to gain attention thay can try to do it through their own sites and not mine. A supporter of this group is a constitent of mine who I have replied to many times with details of lifelong support of Israel, Jewish charities and my host of Jewish friends many of whom that I have known since childhood. All of this is dismissed by my constituent. She is unmoved that I have visited Israel 3 times, including a family holiday, wept at Yad Vashem, met Netanyahu and the widow of Yitzak Rabin and supported Youth Alliah. All is dismissed as meaningless. Being a member of the Labour Party condemns me in her eyes. There is no hope of reasoning with such granite prejudice.

Already the Labour Party and a Select Committee has conducted a thorough review of all the charges and the Chakrabarti report said they were much exaggerated. People were punished, others suffered because they were unjustly accused. Demanding that I should re-open another Senator Joe McCarthy style hunt in the Labour Party originated by this bigoted group is futile. This group has tried to damage the Leader and Party by these accusations but the effect on the elections results were negligible. There are so many crucial issues to pursue.

This orange has been sucked dry.