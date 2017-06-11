-
Recent Tweets
Nothing becomes a tough and stable Prime Minister more than her willingness to lay down the jobs of her staff to save her career.
-
Mass-think Media hysteria 7 weeks ago forecast Welsh Labour election doom. Now hacks slow to hail Welsh Labour triumph. 3 Labour gains !
-
Recipe for Coalition of Chaos:mix a disillusioned Tory Party self-harmed by incompetent May with a party of bitter sectarian bigots
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.