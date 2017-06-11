« Details of Election 2017 blog | Main

June 11, 2017

  1. Recent Tweets

    Nothing becomes a tough and stable Prime Minister more than her willingness to lay down the jobs of her staff to save her career.

     
  2.  
    Jun 10
     

    Mass-think Media hysteria 7 weeks ago forecast Welsh Labour election doom. Now hacks slow to hail Welsh Labour triumph. 3 Labour gains !

     
  3.  
    Jun 10
    More

    Recipe for Coalition of Chaos:mix a disillusioned Tory Party self-harmed by incompetent May with a party of bitter sectarian bigots

     

Posted on June 11, 2017 at 01:09 PM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)