One of the assorted trolls that infested my facebook page before the election complained because I had mentioned ' printing on goatskin' in my election leaflet.
Little did he know that the excuse for delaying the opening of parliament is the time it takes for the ink to dry on the goatskin on which the Queen's speech is written. This is 2017-not 1017. Not that the Queen reads from the goatskin. She has it all typed out on a piece of paper. In a bid for sanity and to spare the goat, I made an impassioned speech last year to print acts and speeches on a memory stick. Cost would drop from £140,000 to about £2.
The fears of a Coalition of Chaos is becoming hideously clear. Theresa May is detached from reality and acts as though the decision to waste £130 million on an unnecessary election that costs her majority the careers of 13 of her MPs was a great success. Her MPs are seething with suppressed rage and may explode before next week. Where there was stability there is now turmoil, a majority Government a hung parliament, a self-satisfied Tory Party a rebellious mob, a tough Brexit posture a jelly of quivering fear. All from one Prime Ministerial decision of monumental stupidity.
How long can a broken-backed Government stagger onwards from foul-up to farce?
Congratulations on your return to Newport West.
30 years is quite a feat. Very best wishes to you
And family. Suzanne (Paginton) King
Posted by: Suzanne King (Paginton) | June 13, 2017 at 01:01 AM
You'd think any party standing on such feeble foundations is headed for oblivion. Their manifesto was a joke and the campaign a shambles. Just bad politics on all levels. Austerity for the sake of it, myths of competence shattered, now allied to the DUP. Surely they can't keep lurching towards ruin and humiliation? Still, good news for the rest of us. I hoped for improvement and was surprised at the extent of it. Definitely a good result. Corbyn knows what he is doing and will have them on the back foot now. Needs others to step up too. The Tories looked like they were in a strong position, but are in fact very vulnerable to attack. Keep winning, get better and more experienced at campaigning and they can be toppled. How soon? Depends a lot on the PLP. If we get the party functioning and more united, well they owe it to us to go after them, to throw their arrogant behaviour back in their faces. To not let up in the fight.
Its been a long time since the Tories have been on the back foot, longer still since Labour could offer something as a party. Now they are wounded and we don't owe them any patience or respite. Corbyn's style is typically restrained, its genuine and it worked for him. Now they need to be heard. The governing party is in disarray. Lets hope, and I expect it will, that the trajectory of both parties continues apace.
Posted by: Ad | June 12, 2017 at 09:32 PM