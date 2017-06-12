From foul-up to farce

One of the assorted trolls that infested my facebook page before the election complained because I had mentioned ' printing on goatskin' in my election leaflet.

Little did he know that the excuse for delaying the opening of parliament is the time it takes for the ink to dry on the goatskin on which the Queen's speech is written. This is 2017-not 1017. Not that the Queen reads from the goatskin. She has it all typed out on a piece of paper. In a bid for sanity and to spare the goat, I made an impassioned speech last year to print acts and speeches on a memory stick. Cost would drop from £140,000 to about £2.