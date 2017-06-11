From doom to glory

It's deeply satisfying to win an election - especially when it's the 8th win in a seat targeted by the Tories.

Of course it was a marvellous team campaign led by the great Josh Worrad and a host of seasoned campaigners. Electoral doom was the group think of 7 weeks ago. The media swallowed the poll that said the Tories led with 40 points over Labour's 30 in Wales. They never fully recovered and allowed their expectations of Labour doom to colour their reporting until the end. Accurate polls in the final week were dismissed. Those of us who were canvassing knew that a change had taken place. Carwyn had led a splendid Welsh campaign. Jeremy's appearances on television debates de-toxified the Tory Tabloid image. The Mail, Sun & Express plumbed new depths of malicious fiction to Demonise Corbyn. The voters rightly identified the abuse as fake news. The media is now slow to recognise Welsh Labour's triumph. All Labour MPs increased their majorities and we gained 3 seats from sitting Tory MPs.

The humiliation of May is complete. Calling the election was a sinful waste of public money that sacrificed the careers of 13 sitting Tory MPs and ushered in 30 Labour fresh ones. The Tory campaign was the worst ever of any democracy in the Northern hemisphere. May acts as though no calamity has happened. The Crosby chip implanted in her brain is overdue for re-programming. Today there was action. Nothing becomes a Prime Minister more than her willingness to lay down the jobs of her Spads to save her career. She has also given us the recipe for a coalition of chaos. Mix one disgruntled angry party betrayed by their Leader's incompetence with a party of un-compromising sectarian bigots. That's bound to work.

May must not be allowed to forget that calling the election was a cheap, opportunist political stunt designed to increase her powers and influence. It failed on all measures. She should have resigned and hung on to a few shreds of dignity. Instead she has chosen the path of prolonged humiliation by the ruthless Nasty Party-skilled in destroying their leaders.

I believe Newport West was selected for the first visit of Mrs May to claim a Tory Targeted seat. Did all the seats she visited have increased Labour votes? I believe they did. Newport West Tories had an invisible campaign that let down their imposed a candidate from Cardiff. There were dozens of mailshots from the PM and phone canvassing from Cardiff but no voter direct contacts by canvassers. Stressing the 'strength of the wobbly PM was leading with their weakest argument.

They advertised their weakness by tweeting pictures of the pathetic support they amassed for Tory Cabinet ministers including Grayling Brokenshire and Liam Fox. Never did the assembled crowd have more than six people (usually the same six) including two boy groupies too young to vote. Prepare for ructions from Newport West Tories forced to obey their HQ's determination to impose political correctness over local decisions. It's what Tories call devolution. I'm sure the imposed candidate is a pleasant person from the brief conversations, I've had with her. Like all aspirant MPs, she is ambitious. Few would turn down the chance of being forced on what looked like a certain Tory gain 7 weeks ago. But it was a mistake. Three lost campaigns will not help her political career hopes. The Tories still have never had a Welsh woman MP.

Longing to get back to Westminster to re-start interrupted work and welcome back lost colleagues Chris Ruane and David Drew cruelly axed in past elections. The election was not all bad. It forced Welsh Tories to drop their plan to charge £3.00 for the Severn Bridges toll after all the debt has been paid.

I feel excited by the welling-up of new idealism among the young. They are not motivated by the bleak greed and grab of the Tories but by the ethical messages of socialism of re-organising society of the hope of fairness and justice. This is a turning point from the rush to materialism and the retreats from sustainable goals.

For the past two election the Labour majority has been on the 3,500 mark. This time it increased to 5,700. Thanks to all the new supporters who rejected the myths of the trolls and malicious liars who infest the Internet. Truth will out. Diolch o'r galon.