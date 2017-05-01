Ingratitude

Few things are more demoralising in politics than a kicking from your own party a few days before an election.

The Prime Minister visited Newport but did not inform the Leader of Newport's Conservatives. Now all their council candidates have been told that they are not good enough to be considered for a shortlist of General Election candidates in Newport West. A candidate has been imposed on the constituency.



I've always been on good terms with Newport Tories. Some of them even vote for me! So do some Plaid Cymru and Green voters. I'm grateful to them. Their secrets are safe with me. I've always tried to be courteous and respectful to candidates of other parties. I have never attacked them. This time, the Conservatives have left me baffled.



The obvious strong Tory candidates in Newport would have been those with a history of serving the city and proving it by working as councillors, parliamentary candidates or charity volunteers. It was shocking to read a tweet from the Tory candidate in 2015 complaining that although he had applied to go on the shortlist this time, he had been rejected. A leading councillor hinted that he has been approached to stand. Neither of them were on the shortlist of one that Tory Party Wales has imposed on Newport West. They deserve a little gratitude for their service. Local Tories in Bridgend have complained of 'bullying' because they have a choice of only two where party rules say there should be a list of three.

Now I am deeply embroiled in current serious Newport issues. I am convinced that my team and I are best placed to fight Newport's corner in the many difficult battles ahead. Newport deserves a choice of strong 'Newport Nationalists' from all parties.



The candidate that has been imposed on Newport is not known to me. Checking on Google reveals that she lost her two previous winnable elections. Presumably, she is now facing the end of her job with an MEP because of Brexit. It may be convenient to Tory Party Wales to force favourites on local constituencies, but it is deeply insulting to their members in Bridgend and Newport to imply that they are not good enough to be considered for shortlists. If they are not fit to be on a shortlist the public may well ask, are they qualified to run the City?

Voters in the past have deeply resented party HQs imposing candidates on reluctant local parties. Newport Tories will now be ordered to put on a show of feigned unity. Some will do it resentfully. I doubt whether many Newportonians will be convinced.



As always, I am keen to talk to all constituents. Over the phone is the most relaxed way to have sensible conversations. Please ring me on 016233 262348.