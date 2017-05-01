Before we were rudely interrupted....

It’s galling to be interrupted in the middle of a task.

I and my team were busy on many campaigning issues and hundreds of individual complaints. Suddenly it all stopped. Not for any good reason but to get the Government off the hook of promises made in the 2015 General Election.

We all know that our days are numbered as the Tories plan to get rid of the Newport West constituency but we all thought we had three years left to complete our work. The continuing tasks include:-

My Presumed Organ Consent Bill could save hundreds of lives. The Government are reasonable but cautious in a letter to me. They are waiting for the splendid news of the Welsh NHS to be confirmed. This will happen and I will re-table my bill if re-elected.

I opened the debate on Trump last year. My worries about him are greater now. He is dangerously inflaming what were previously non-threatening frozen conflicts. The UK should be challenging him not trying to butter him with a state visit unlike any other American President has enjoyed. Flattering him will only encouraged new excesses at Trump impulsive finger hovers over the nuclear trigger.

For decades I have argued for medicinal use of cannabis to be ingested in ways other than smoking. It’s an ancient medicine that safely relieves pain. I have always been critical of failed prohibition which increases drugs misuse and deaths. Many parts of the world are implementing these reforms. I’d love to be there to help shape similar life-saving changes here.

A campaign that lasted several years was identifying the deadly peril of bully bars on cars. They concentrate and multiply the force of a collision at the level of a child’s head or vital organs. They were used as macho fashion accessories that served no useful purpose. Persistent campaigning worked in Europe and here. They are now effectively banned and are shunned as unfashionable and lethal. Lives have been saved.

Another debate that I led is on the gratuitous cruelty to badgers in a cull that is not working in England and a non-cull that is working in Wales. It’s a mark of our civilised values that we protect sentient creatures from avoidable suffering. Bringing back the cruelty in foxhunting is planned by some MPs. They must be stopped as a step on the road to reducing all abuses of animals.

My books have now been read by most MPs. They are not only the best books for the rookie MPs, they are the only ones. Mixed in with lessons on rules and spicy gossip is a plea for cleaner politics. This includes an MPs ten commandments. Little progress has been made. The Commons closes ranks when under attack and is far too permissive with its own. I have long pursued reforms as the Senior Opposition member of the Public Administration Committee. There is much more to be done.

Between 1989 and 2002 I formed close ties with the Baltic States. I was once sent by PM John Major on a mission to hear details of the situation when the crisis of independence was at a dangerous stage. My contacts are still live. There is work to be done as a new Putin crisis threatens.