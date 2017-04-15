UK sense needed to cool crisis

The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was less worrying that the present tension.

I vividly recall being on a night shift in Llanwern on the crucial night when we waited to hear if the Russians would accept Kennedy's ultimatum. Then, as now. the world had the capacities to wipe all human life off the planet with nuclear, chemical or biological weapons.

The main difference is, then the world had a highly intelligent American President wise enough to listen to the advice of his team. Now we have a dim-witted, ignorant impulsive President hellbent on inflating his ego and scornful of advice from the cooler heads in his Government. Slump's uncertain grasp of foreign affairs is revealed in his verbal blunders. The most recent was saying that he sent cruise missiles to Iraq. His Fox News interviewer had to remind him that they were targeted on Syria.

Emily Thonberry has written a fine article in the Guardian questioning the silence of our PM and Foreign Minister. May is mute because she is desperate to ingratiate herself with Trump to gain some trade to replace that which Brexit will lose. Boris staggers from maladroit comments to strategic errors and fears new humiliation. As an old ally, the UK should be urging caution on the petulant child Trump. His adversary is a country with a brainwashed population led by another deluded fantasist leader.

British common sense has rarely been needed more than now.

Our ethical democracy that was created over two centuries has been undermined by invisible techniques that neither Government nor Parliament has recognised.

Lessons not learned from Euro Referendum.