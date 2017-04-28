Troubles in Newport Tory land.

The Argus informs us that not all is well in the Newport West Tory Party. They still have no candidate.

Nobody bothered to tell the city's Top Tory Matthew Evens that the Prime Minister was visiting this week.

Their Parliamentary candidate in 2015 Nic Webb has been refused a place on their shortlist this time. He does not sound pleased about it in a tweet. I respect him as a courteous and forceful opponent- well above the standards of Tory challengers in Newport West since 1987.

The Tory Assembly seat challenger in 2016 has announced he is not a candidate for the parliamentary seat. The result was disappointing one especially having pulled out all the stops in getting Boris here with his bus.

I am excited and exhilarated at the prospect of another election campaign. The Tories planned to get rid of the Newport West seat along with ten other Welsh seats this year. Possibly there is less interest from their prospective candidates in a parliamentary career that will last only one term if the Tories get their way.