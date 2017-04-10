Our Marvellous Parliamentary Police

Parliament is saddened by the death of PC Keith Palmer.

Below is a tribute I paid to the parliamentary police several years ago. Sadly the circumstances in which the brave parliamentary police carry out their duties has changed since this was published, as has the threat level officers face every day. Kind, considerate and courteous remains an entirely accurate description of valiant PC Keith Palmer. All thoughts are with his loved ones today.

Parliament is grateful to our police officers who continue to provide reassurance daily.

“Security threats have regrettably made the palace a fortress. London Police are stationed on key entrances. They provide reassurance. The unarmed, traditional, unique breed of parliamentary police has survived unchanged. They are an unrelated species to the police on Vera or Eastenders. Their career paths may have been wayward. Once they planned to bring law and order to unruly streets ….They were consigned to the police Nirvana of parliamentary duties. Even those who have had bad previous experience of the Metropolitan Police acclaim the Commons Police as kind, considerate and courteous. All MPs say to other MPs, ‘Aren’t our police marvellous?’”