Our Marvellous Parliamentary Police

Parliament is saddened by the death of PC Keith Palmer.
Below is a tribute I paid to the parliamentary police several years ago. Sadly the circumstances in which the brave parliamentary police carry out their duties has changed since this was published, as has the threat level officers face every day. Kind, considerate and courteous remains an entirely accurate description of valiant PC Keith Palmer. All thoughts are with his loved ones today.
Parliament is grateful to our police officers who continue to provide reassurance daily.
“Security threats have regrettably made the palace a fortress. London Police are stationed on key entrances. They provide reassurance. The unarmed, traditional, unique breed of parliamentary police has survived unchanged. They are an unrelated species to the police on Vera or Eastenders. Their career paths may have been wayward. Once they planned to bring law and order to unruly streets ….They were consigned to the police Nirvana of parliamentary duties. Even those who have had bad previous experience of the Metropolitan Police acclaim the Commons Police as kind, considerate and courteous. All MPs say to other MPs, ‘Aren’t our police marvellous?’”
The man stood in the murderers path. He died for it. Its tragic for his wife and kid, but I'm impressed by the mans devotion. He is, I don't think its hyperbolic to say, an example to us all, particularly in these times.
He was rightly honoured, and should not be forgotten.
We cannot however trust in a system that oppresses and perverts justice. That gathers their wealth through fraud. Therefore we do not trust in the people Palmer was defending. I am willing to say that the people who PC Palmer bravely defended are the ones that caused his death.
And indeed that the system will surely collapse. Their system. I'd put it another way, they put PC Palmer in as a bulwark against their own failures. Who is ruining our nation? Here is a question. I'll have a crack. Perhaps if you show no pity and kill hundreds of thousands then the course will lead to... what?
People have been attacked and impoverished. I'm savvy enough to realise I am disagreeing with many but can I do?
