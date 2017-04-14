Newport still has unfairly high share of asylum seekers

Asylum Seekers – Newport/Wales/UK
- Number of asylum seekers in Newport has risen by a third in three years to a record high of 517
- Cardiff has nearly triple the number of asylum seekers than two English regions put together.
- Prime Minister Theresa May’s constituency has grown (in same period)… from 0 to grand total of 4!
- Chancellor Philip Hammond’s constituency has doubled (in same period, 2013-16), from 1 to 2!
- 34,936asylum seekers live in areas with Labour-led councils compared with 1,680 in Conservative-led areas (figures reported in The Observer on April 9th 2017).
Fluctuation of asylum seekers in Newport since 2003
Newport: Now 517 asylum seekers, 145,700 population,
|
Year
|
UK total
|
Newport
|
2016
|
39,389
|
517
|
2015
|
35,693
|
467
|
2014
|
29,753
|
435
|
2013
|
23,459
|
316
|
2012
|
20,182
|
233
|
2011
|
20,894
|
205
|
2010
|
22,039
|
172
|
2009
|
28,518
|
233
|
2008
|
31,339
|
256
|
2007
|
43,052
|
394
|
2006
|
47,774
|
455
|
2005
|
49,430
|
375
|
2004
|
61,625
|
430
|
2003
|
80,123
|
413
Key Fact: Newport’s share of asylum seekers (in context of the UK as a whole) stands at 1.3%, its population is 0.2% of UK as a whole.
One Welsh city supports 100s more refugees than South East region
Cardiff is taking nearly triple the number of asylum seekers than the South East region as a whole, despite accounting for a much smaller percentage of the UK population.
Cardiff, in 2016, had 1,409 asylum seekers, like Newport, a third higher than in 2013 (when Cardiff had 934).
The South East is the most populated region in the UK with 8.9 million people, 13.7% of the UK’s entire population live there. In contrast, Cardiff’s population size of 341,000 represents only 0.4% of the UK. Despite this, the South East of England (where Labour only has two MPs) only has 580 asylum seekers.
Cardiff has more asylum seekers than two English regions, South East and East of England (580 + 597 = 1177) put together.
While Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s constituency Hastings and Rye, which falls within the Hastings local authority, has a greater number of asylum seekers (100 in 2016) receiving support provided under section 95 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999 – the local authority had 248 in 2003.
Dispersal unfairness also within Wales as well as UK
While Cardiff takes more asylum seekers than two entire English regions combined, the unfairness of dispersal is as pronounced within Wales as within the UK.
Monmouthshire gained its first asylum seeker in 2016.
N.B. Figures for the first quarter of 2017 will be published on May 24th 2017.
