« UK sense needed to cool crisis | Main | Newport Elections »

April 16, 2017

Loss of a friend

This week, a good friend and comrade slipped out of life.

The end was peaceful with all his family present. Only a few short weeks ago his friends and family celebrated his birthday. It was a warm event full of companionship, laughter and a joyous revival of happy memories.  He had accepted the inevitability of an early death with great forbearance, strengthened by his strong Christian faith. He had a rich fulfilling life of service as a prison chaplain in Cardiff and North Wales. Forget the stereotype of a doctrinaire humourless vicar. He had experienced all that life has to offer from its spiritual heights to its disagreeable depths. He remained firmly optimistic, practical, idealistic and a convinced socialist.

There was no hint of resentment against the dreadful disease that was to cruelly shorten his life. He planned his burial spot, noting there was a bench nearby when visitors could rest and remember him. His family and those who shared his prison work will at a future event reveal to us full accounts of a great life, richly lived, in the service of others.

Posted on April 16, 2017 at 12:12 PM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)