Jamming the revolving door.

A Select Report will hammer the Government for failing to stop former ministers from profiting from their ministerial experience. George Osborne is the latest example and features in one of these EDMs I have just put down asking for investigations. Allowing former ministers to work in areas they once regulated in the most potentially corrupting element in British politics that needs statutory policing. The present watchdog ACOBA is made up of the great and the good judging the great and good.

ACOBA is a blind pussycat without teeth or claws.

Conduct Of The Right Hon. Member For Tatton (No. 2)

EDM number 1160 in 2016-17, proposed by Paul Flynn on 20/04/2017.

That this House notes the reported employment of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, the right hon. Member for Tatton, to a post as an adviser to the BlackRock Institute, part of the BlackRock Investment Group, a global investment management company; further notes that it was reported that the right hon. Member for Tatton had had contacts with Blackrock in his previous ministerial role prior to changes in Government policy; and calls on the Government to investigate the conduct of the hon. Member for Tatton in order to protect the House's reputation for probity.

Conduct Of Mr Edward Davey

EDM number 1159 in 2016-17, proposed by Paul Flynn on 20/04/2017.

That this House notes the reported employment of Mr Edward Davey as an adviser to MHP Communications, the lobbying firmÂ·that conducts the bidding for ElectricÂ­itÃ© de France, the French energy firm to whom Mr Davey awarded the controversial contract for the Hinkley Point C power station when he was a Government Minister; and calls on the Government to investigate the conduct of that past Minister in order to protect the House's reputation for probity.

Thursday 20th April 2017