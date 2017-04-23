Jamming the revolving door.

A Select Report will hammer the Government for failing to stop former ministers from profiting from their ministerial experience. George Osborne is the latest example and features in one of these EDMs I have just put down asking for investigations. Allowing former ministers to work in areas they once regulated in the most potentially corrupting element in British politics that needs statutory policing. The present watchdog ACOBA is made up of the great and the good judging the great and good.
ACOBA is a blind pussycat without teeth or claws.
Conduct Of The Right Hon. Member For Tatton (No. 2)
EDM number 1160 in 2016-17, proposed by Paul Flynn on 20/04/2017.
That this House notes the reported employment of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, the right hon. Member for Tatton, to a post as an adviser to the BlackRock Institute, part of the BlackRock Investment Group, a global investment management company; further notes that it was reported that the right hon. Member for Tatton had had contacts with Blackrock in his previous ministerial role prior to changes in Government policy; and calls on the Government to investigate the conduct of the hon. Member for Tatton in order to protect the House's reputation for probity.
Conduct Of Mr Edward Davey
EDM number 1159 in 2016-17, proposed by Paul Flynn on 20/04/2017.
That this House notes the reported employment of Mr Edward Davey as an adviser to MHP Communications, the lobbying firmÂ·that conducts the bidding for ElectricÂitÃ© de France, the French energy firm to whom Mr Davey awarded the controversial contract for the Hinkley Point C power station when he was a Government Minister; and calls on the Government to investigate the conduct of that past Minister in order to protect the House's reputation for probity.
Thursday 20th April 2017
- Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
The reputation of politics was rock bottom, but now it is subterranean, as we have done nothing to reform the deep corruption at the heart of our political system by doing nothing about lobbying and the revolving door. What the country needs is a leader of integrity—a man who is not mired in corruption and is not dedicated to seeking office in order to gain insider knowledge that can then be prostituted to the highest bidder upon leaving office. We need a man who is different from what we have had, and that is what the country is looking forward to. When can we investigate the activities between previous Ministers and Electricité de France and Blackstone investments? These are unresolved problems, where we have people leaving this House honoured but then having the consolation of vast salaries of up to £650,000 for a part-time job. This does not honour politics—it drags politics down into the gutter. What we need is a new Prime Minister of probity and integrity.
- Mr Lidington
As always, the hon. Gentleman speaks with passion, and in this case on behalf of the 25% or so of Labour MPs who support the Leader of the Opposition. He may not have meant it in this fashion, but I think he was being extremely unfair to successive Prime Ministers from both the main political parties in this country, and to the people who have served in their Governments, who have, after leaving office and membership of this House, gone on to work in other capacities in our country. Whether Conservative, Labour or Liberal Democrat, these are men and women who have things to offer and, subject to the various codes and rules that apply, it is right that when they leave office, and particularly when they leave membership of the House of Commons, they should be free to pursue new avenues.
