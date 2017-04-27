Future of Welsh lamb remains uncertain

Welsh lamb has had protected status by European law since July 2003 and is worth (approximately) £200 million to the Welsh economy.

35 percent of sheep meat produced in Wales is exported to the European Union. EU has 93 percent of the Welsh lamb export market. Welsh lamb exports to the EU have been rising every year since 2007.

Theresa May and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English met in January to discuss post-Brexit free trade deal between the two countries.

Farmers’ Union of Wales fears bilateral trade deal with New Zealand will price Welsh lamb off the shelves in the UK.

In 2014, £240m was given to Welsh Farmers in direct payments alone. Half made a loss, or would have done so that year, without those payments.

There is uncertainty over any potential export deal of Welsh lamb to the US. In July 2016, the government put out a press release suggesting such a deal was imminent.

However, no progress has been made since then, and reports that Donald Trump is putting a trade deal with the EU ahead of the US is cause for concern. Foreign Minister George Eustice, in response to a written question from Liberal Democrat MP Mark Williams, stated:

“The US authorities are conducting the necessary steps to formally lift their restrictions on exports of EU lamb to the US. Defra is working with the US authorities to ensure exports of lamb from the UK can commence as quickly as possible once the restrictions have been lifted.”

Supposing the UK leaves the single market and has to rely on World Trade Organisation rules, the extra cost of exporting UK lamb would be £90 million a year.

There are no guarantees over what proportion of a UK agriculture budget would come to Wales. If Wales’ proportion reflected current allocations, Wales would be worse off by around £85 million per annum.

Without the profits made by Welsh lamb, the Welsh Assembly would struggle to subsidise Welsh farming and many farmers will be lost.

Oral question on Welsh sheep farming - Thursday 27 April 2017

