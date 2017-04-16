Newport Elections

There is new bounce and confidence in Labour's Welsh Local Government campaign.The widely trusted and admired Carwyn Jones has been in Newport twice. The fresh crop of Labour candidates are a good blend of experienced and new candidates. Newport has had deep-seated to loyalty to the Labour Party since 1945. The most recent example was a salutary warning to Labour's obly viable opponents for control- the Tories.

In May 2016 they pulled out all the stops in Newport and were confident of victories in the Welsh Assembly elections. They brought Boris Johnson and his battlebus here-plus two other cabinet ministers. On the night of the Assembly results, the Tory Welsh Leader told BBC Wales that "Labour will get a bloody nose' tonight'. Not quite how it worked out. Labour won back three Welsh seats that we lost to the Tories in the 2015 General Election! In Newport it resulted two triumphs for Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths. Both greatly increased Labour's share of the vote from the previous year's General Election. No wonder the Tories are quiet this time. Their Leader's launch speech was a string of half-baked platitudes lacking a single practical policy.

Other local opponents are in some confusion. The two most prominent LibDem self-publicists have gone. One has joined another Party and the other Paul Halliday has resigned from the party shortly before the party was about to announce their decision on a disciplinary matter. UKIP's 7 Ams has dropped to 5 with another facing a vote of no confidence. In Newport it is difficult to detect a pulse in their activities. There are a crop of other candidates standing who may pick up enough votes toinfluence some results. Past experience show that a multiplicity of candidates generally helps Labour as our core voters are usually loyal. A choice of parties usually splits the anti-Labour vote.There is no indication of any changes visible on our mass doorstep canvassing. The choice is a basic Labour or Tory Council as no other parties are fielding enough candidates to secure a majority in the council.

IT is great to see all candidates contesting hard. However with the Tory Government's record of cut, whoever is elected will face some tough future decisions.

