EDF screw customers with nuclear tax





· EDF increasing electricity prices again, for 2nd time in 2017, highest price hike among Big Six energy companies



· Follows news that US nuclear power company Toshiba/Westinghouse filing for Bankruptcy in America



· EDF’s other projects in Flamanville (France) and Olkilhoto Island (Finland), both grossly over-budget and behind schedule, are grave warnings for UK taxpayer



· Cost of nuclear decommissioning, recently at the centre of a debacle, now running into hundreds of billions



· Further strengthens National Audit Office’s devastating assessment of Hinkley Point cost for taxpayer and energy users.

Energy suppliers’ % price rise of electricity in 2017

Supplier % Rise EDF 18.1% Npower 15% SSE 14.8% E.On 13.8% Scottish Power 10.8% British Gas 0%



On Wednesday 12th March, EDF announced that it is to increase its electricity prices for the second time this year, bringing total rise in 2017 to nearly 20%, more whopping than any of the other Big Six suppliers. EDF’s price rise will affect 1.5 million UK energy users.

Huge price rises are clear early indication that the taxpayer will be forced to bail out corporate nuclear energy builders. Chaos of current EDF nuclear building projects, combined with financial crisis in America and spiralling nuclear decommissioning costs, shows Hinkley Point as a financial basket case and a disaster for both the UK taxpayer and energy users.

EDF's current projects also give cause for grave concern. The Flamanville nuclear site in France is three times over budget (initial estimate of €3bn Euros is now €9bn) and seven years behind schedule. In Finland, meanwhile, the Olilhoto site is €5.2bn (Euros) over budget and nine years behind schedule.

To make the financial case for UK nuclear projects even grimmer, it has also emerged this week that Toshiba subsidiary Westinghouse Electric are on the brink of bankruptcy. The UK’s prospects for a planned new nuclear power station at Moorside in Cumbria, behind which Toshiba is a key financial player, have been diminished.

Huge nuclear decommissioning costs only adds to the waste. In late March, details of a debacle in which two US firms were handed out-of-court settlement by UK government for its mishandling of a £6.1 billion nuclear decommissioning contract were brought to national attention.

Together, these developments make an embarrassing mockery of the government's Hinkley Point contract.

In July 2016, the government spending watchdog - National Audit Office - predicted that falling wholesale energy prices would mean the taxpayer would pay £30 billion for the Hinkley Point due to debt guarantees this financially insane government has agreed with EDF. If the National Audit Office were to write another report, the case for Hinkley Point would be even more ludicrous.

Peter Atherton summed the case up well in The Spectator: “You might think that, given inflation, such a hike is not so terrible. Think again. The £92.50 is in 2012 money: it will be inflated by the Consumer Price Index. If we assume that CPI inflation averages 2.5 per cent over the next decade, the price EDF will be guaranteed for its output in 2023 will be more like £121 per MWh, or £130 per MWh if CPI averages 3 per cent. Amazingly, the indexing continues throughout the 35 years of the contract. So by 2030 the guaranteed price would be about £150 per MWh."

Hydro power, in much brighter contrast, has been quoted at £22.50 per kW for the delivery year October 2020 to September 2021.