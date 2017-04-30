Does the loss of one MP matter?

Don’t expects objectivity. All MPs believe their own favourite campaigns are important - that’s why we pursue them.

The Timing of this election aims to get the Tories off the hook of the 5-year promises they made in 2015 on the Triple lock and no tax, VAT or NI rises. They want to jump now before a giant sinkhole opens up in the road ahead into which the economy will fall in a tailspin. The falsehood about Brexit ignores the full support given to the referendum decision by both Commons and Lords. That's settled. We all want the best deal for Britain.

Jamming the revolving door from ministerial office to retirement riches has been a major campaign of mine for the past 12 years. At last we are on the brink of a breakthrough with a Select Committee report on the futility of Governments to police the most potentially corrupt element in our political system. It not just the public’s anger at an incontinence of greed by former politicians, it’s the likelihood that deals are done while ministers are in office, not in the best public interests but in order secure a retirement sinecure or hacienda in Spain. Some of these deals are worth £billions

While there is no accusations against the individuals involved, the Public Administration Committee wanted to ask George Osborne about a meeting he had with Blackstone while he was Chancellor and the subsequent decisions he made to change the law and deliver a bonanza to Blackstone. He is now employed on a part-time basis by Blackstone at a salary of £650,000. This may be perfectly proper but it is galling that snap election has got him off the cross-examination planned. As the senior Labour MP on the select committee I want to continue that campaign. The press has generously acknowledged my role-especially Private Eye. I know of no other MP who has campaigned on this with the persistence that I have.

Ed Davey agreed an extraordinary generous deal with EDF to buy the dearest electricity in the world with the price guaranteed for 35 years. When he lost his seat he took a job with firm that does EDF’s PR work. It might be perfectly in order but the public would like to hear that from him. I cannot see that happening unless I am re-elected. Human nature being what it, there is a great vested interests among politicians in not losing the possibility of retirement riches. The costs to the public are probably enormous. The present watchdog to prevent absues is run by the Great and the Good to serve the interests of the Great and the Good. Not the rottweiler needed, just a blind pussy-cat without teeth or claws.

All MPs have their own priorities and passions. By choice, I have long been a campaigning backbencher. I have worked to make killer Bully Bars unfashionable, to expoes the futility of drug laws, for dignity in dying, for assumed consent for organ donations and fore environmental reforms of clean air and sustainable renewable energy.. Some of them successful, others still work in progress. For the next few weeks I will try to convince my constituents that my roles in parliament are so vital and unique that they deserve their votes.

