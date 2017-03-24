Taliban Captures City of Sangin

Yesterday the Daily Mail reported on the capturing of the city of Sangin by the Taliban in which 114 British soldiers lost their lives since 2001. They say:

Taliban fighters captured the strategic southern district of Sangin on Thursday in another setback for Afghan forces in Helmand province.

The capture of Sangin, where US and British forces suffered heavy casualties until it was handed over to Afghan personnel, marks the culmination of the Taliban's year-long offensive to seize the opium-rich district and underscores their growing strength.

Most of Helmand is already estimated to be under Taliban control, with the capital Lashkar Gah - one of the last government-held enclaves - also at the risk of falling to the Taliban's repeated ferocious assaults ahead of the annual spring offensive.

Since 2001, 456 British troops were killed in Afghanistan.

Of those, around 114 died in the city of Sangin.

Helmand governor's spokesman Omar Zwak said: 'Our forces have retreated from government offices, including the police headquarters and the governor's office in Sangin, but we are preparing to take it back.'

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also said that insurgents had overrun the district centre.

Senior Labour MP Paul Flynn said the loss of Sangin underlined the need for an inquiry into the ill-fated Afghan war.



He told MailOnline: ‘Up to the point we decided to go into Helmand, we had lost a dozen of our soldiers in combat.

‘After we went into Helmand, the total went up to 450. We were there in the hope not a shot would be fired.

‘We have yet to engage with the fact that going in there was the worst mistake since the charge of the light brigade – it was a mistake of historic proportions.

‘We lost 450 of our troops there. The result is the situation is very much the same.

‘Quite rightly, the loved ones can ask why did we do it?’

For years Helmand was the centrepiece of the Western military intervention in Afghanistan, only for it to slip deeper into instability.

The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of the 14 districts in Helmand, the deadliest province for British and US troops over the past decade and blighted by a huge opium harvest that helps fund the insurgency.

The Pentagon has said it would deploy some 300 US Marines this spring to Helmand, where American forces engaged in heated combat until they pulled out in 2014.

The Marines will head to the poppy-growing province this spring to assist a NATO-led mission to train Afghan forces, in the latest sign that foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into the worsening conflict.

Separately on Thursday, a policeman linked to the Taliban killed nine of his colleagues as they were sleeping in the northern Kunduz province, local police chief Aziz Kamawal said.

So-called insider attacks - when Afghan soldiers and police turn their guns on their colleagues or on international troops - have been a major problem during the more than 15-year-long war.

Last week, three US soldiers were wounded when an Afghan soldier opened fire in Helmand, in the first known insider attack on international forces this year.







