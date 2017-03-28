Mass contempt for cruel, unscientific badger culling ignored

Yesterday I took charge of a Commons debate in Westminster Hall spawned from an E-petition signed by over 100,000 people which called on the government to end their cruel and unscientific culling of badgers. The Minister George Eustice's response and my closing remarks are below.
George Eustice (Minister of State, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs)
It is a real pleasure to serve under your chairmanship, Mr Paisley. I congratulate all the petitioners. I understand that more than 108,000 individuals signed the petition, led, as has been said, by Mr King. That shows that this is an emotive, but incredibly important, issue, and it is right that we spend this time debating it. The hon. Member for Penistone and Stockbridge (Angela Smith) declared an interest, in that she is a member of the Wildlife Trusts. If that is considered an interest, I should probably join her by declaring that I am a member of the Wildlife Trusts in Cornwall. They do some fantastic work, but it has to be said that this is one area on which I and my local Wildlife Trust have to agree to disagree. The truth is that TB is an incredibly difficult disease to fight. It is slow growing and not easy to detect. We are constantly trying to improve diagnostics, and I will come on to that. No vaccine is fully effective. The best we have is the BCG vaccine, which we know is only about 70% effective. The disease has a huge impact on our livestock industry. Last year, we slaughtered about 29,000 heads of cattle. This is a disease that costs us £100 million a year to manage and fight. There are no easy solutions and there is no single measure that provides the answer to a disease of this sort, which is why the Government have set out a comprehensive 25-year strategy that involves us using all the tools at our disposal to bear down on the disease. The hon. Member for Penistone and Stockbridge pointed out that the previous Labour Government decided not to proceed with a badger cull. I have to say that had they acted as one should with any animal disease—swiftly and assertively to get it under control—it might have been easier to turn the situation around. The reality is that we had 15 years that can be best described as a period of dither, when clear action was not taken on all the available fronts to tackle the disease.
An interesting claim was made about possums in New Zealand. In 2009, the New Zealand Government reported that the incidence of bovine TB in possums was 0.004%, which is vanishingly small, and pointed out that the virtual elimination of the disease from the possum population was to do with cattle control—reducing movements of cattle around the country—and nothing to do with culling. It is entirely false to pretend that it was. Some Government Members put forward a sort of Enid Blyton view of wildlife—that wild animals should abide by the ten commandments and not go out and eat other animals, or follow their natural life. That view is put forward sentimentally by some to defend what are barbaric acts against these dumb animals.
Some other points made in this debate were entirely false. The figures about Wales that one Government Member gave were just untrue. We know that the system in Wales is working, but the system in England is not. Between November 2015 and 2016, there were 36 new herd incidents in which official TB-free status was withdrawn—we are going backwards with those—and the number of cattle destroyed was up 8% in some areas. We know, too, that the number of herds that are identified as infected with bovine TB at slaughterhouses is in the hundreds. The crude, unscientific system that we have for detecting TB is not working. The Minister gave some pie in the sky hope for the future about things that are unlikely to come to fruition for many years, but the Government have shown a lack of conviction in this policy by setting a 25-year target for its delivery. I do not think many of us will be around to see that, and the Government will constantly use the excuse, “You must give us time to deal with this.”
I accused the Government of being crowd-pleasing. I was talking about the farming crowd, not the general crowd. The Government have outraged the majority of the public. It is not reasonable to mock those who sacrifice their time and safety to protest vigorously against unnecessary acts of cruelty that have no basis in science or what happens throughout the rest of the world. The worst mistake that politicians make is to say, “Something must be done. We can’t think of anything intelligent to do, we can’t think of any practical to do that will work, but we must do something.” I am afraid it is one of the great sins of this House and the way that we legislate that the worst mistakes we make are often in the pursuit of “something must be done”. Badger culling is a very bad idea. It is cruel, and the country will rightly show its contempt for a Government who continue with it.
I applaud what you have done and what you are doing. I'm horrified to learn that the TB caught by the hounds of Kimblewick Hunt is 'of no interest to the Minister, neither is there any attempt to restrict the hunt or its movement. I love dogs - but I'd cull the hunt! Also I was unaware of the disregard in spreading slurry (of possibly infected cows) to further spread TB (not proven to have been caused by the badgers - but possibly cow to badger).
It's money, money, money (to quote the song) and a government in place that is supported by land-owners and farmers and pro hunt supporters. The rest of the population don't get a look in.
Sadly there is also little intelligence to learn from the ghastly culls done in Ireland - which was all to no avail anyway. That's what the scientists have said; keep saying and the government continues to waste thousands on a needless and cruel persecution of a beautiful animal. We will keep 'badgering' the government on their behalf.
Today I put down this Motion. I am hoping that many MPs will support it.
BOVINE TB IN FOXHOUNDS
Session: 2016-17
Date tabled: 28.03.2017
Primary sponsor: Flynn, Paul
Sponsors:
This House is gravely concerned at the news that 25 of the Kimblewick Hunt's hounds have been put down because they were infected with bovine TB and 120 others are undergoing tests; notes the very serious risk of infection for farm animals, as the Kimblewick Hunt stretches across large areas of Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire; recalls advice by Chief Veterinary Officer, Mr Nigel Gibbens, on species-to-species disease transfer risk, when he warned that it is unsafe to take a pet labrador out in the woods for fear it might catch bovine TB from badgers and subsequently infect its owners; and calls on the Government to take the precautionary measure of suspending hunting activity until all hound packs are declared
Very disappointing that so few MPs turned up for the debate when they'd been sent Dominic Dyer's book to read .... did they bother to read it ???
As usual the badger is being used as a scapegoat!!
