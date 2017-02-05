Respect public's outrage with a vote.

Thursday 2nd February
Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
Since Cardiff airport was rescued from loss-making private ownership by a public-private partnership, it has earned a top environmental award and is now the fastest-growing airport in the United Kingdom, with passenger numbers increasing 16% last year. Will the Secretary of State welcome the Welsh Government’s purchase of the airport? The Airports Commission report says that connectivity will be improved between the regions and nations of Britain, so will he also guarantee that one of those links will be with Wales?
· Chris Grayling
Cardiff airport has been a great success story, and I pay tribute to all those involved. The hon. Member for Sheffield South East (Mr Betts) asked about what will happen in the coming years, and we are fortunate in having some very good regional airports that can not only take up the slack in the coming years but will be a crucial part of our overall airport strategy in the future.
· Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
Yesterday, with the greatest reluctance, many Members genuflected to the authority of public opinion as expressed in a referendum. Will the House show the same respect to the unprecedented number of people who have signed two petitions since Saturday? Some 1,800,000 people have expressed their outrage at the prospect of President Trump enjoying a state visit here, whereas 200,000 have supported the invitation. Can we ensure that we show respect to people’s sense of horror by having not only a debate in the House, but a vote among hon. Members?
· Mr Lidington
The unique feature of the EU referendum was that Parliament passed an Act that expressly referred the decision to the British people. I certainly felt that we were honour-bound to accept the verdict. As for the state visit by the President of the United States, of course people are free to express their opinions, and it is right that the Petitions Committee has allocated time for the petition to be debated. The Government take the view that a state visit is perfectly appropriate. The relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America—including with its elected head of state—matters to the security of our citizens and the geopolitical role of the west, as well as to our commercial and industrial interests. For those reasons, it is right that we should welcome the elected head of the United States of America in the way that we have his predecessors.
When politics becomes a rubbish heap, when institutions are not maintained, when men and women shrink away from a challenge, well we are into an absurd territory.
There is a reason that the likes of Trump and Bannon are at the centre of America's government. For so long the good hearted are either destroyed or bought (enslaved). The law is not honoured. Its happened before. Books may be burnt. Or more likely ignored and not referred to by those mentioned in the first paragraph. I hope I am not speaking in an over excited manner, but I believe that the Trump inauguration is pernicious and should be recognised and dealt with as such by a supposedly sovereign parliament. Or to to put it more simply: you will rarely find those willing and capable of saying and doing what needs to be said and done.
Many who shouldn't have have opted for silence. Afraid? Where are the wise and venerable politicians and media commentators now that a salesman and a right wing propagandist have the superpower bully pulpit? Rolling around in their own mire? Maybe they are ashamed and disappointed. Most of them are useless posers and now they and everyone else knows it.
Calamity. Following what? Their church being supportive of a man (Bannon) who says Satan and darkness is a good thing? That is a broken church and the people following it are being mugged. Bullheaded conspiracy theorists roaring against reason because it soothes their thirst for an exciting narrative against the reality of their broken society? Stories and idle deceptions pumped out by those chasing their own fictional redemption?
If it can happen in America it can happen here. If politics degenerates then you get Trump. If they hiss and hate and abuse and enjoy treading on others. If they rob the wealth that belongs to us in their maniacal greed thinking that they are the clever, skillful, brave 'go-getters'well they are certainly digging their own graves and ours with it unless we tell them to stop once and for all.
Posted by: Ad | February 07, 2017 at 01:17 AM