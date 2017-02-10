« Peter Clark, my favourite opponent, has died | Main

February 10, 2017

Joy to the European ideal

 

 

Took advantage of the kindness of the Commons yesterday on my birthday to plea for the idealism that inspired the unifying of the nations of the Europe. As a witness of WW11 who saw the empty desks in my class after schoolfriends had been killed by previous night's bombs and recalling the ruin of my father's life by WW1 injuries, European unity has been a prime ambition of my life.

 

I should like to thank you, Mr Speaker, and other Members for your very kind comments; I am less happy about the fact that I must carry for life the burden of being responsible for the parliamentary career of the hon. Member for Wellingborough (Mr Bone).


I have a suggestion that might appeal to you, Mr Speaker, given your great record as an innovator and trailblazer in this House. May we have a debate on procedure during Divisions, to enable us to enjoy more of the singing of the Scottish National party choir? The only bright spark in the midst of yesterday evening’s bleak, mean-spirited chauvinism was hearing the glorious words of the European anthem:

“Freude, schöner Götterfunken,
Tochter aus Elysium,
Wir betreten feuertrunken,
Himmlische, dein Heiligtum!”

And the essence of the European ideal:

“Alle Menschen werden Brüder,
Wo dein sanfter Flügel weilt.”

That looks forward to the great European ideal, on which this Government are now trampling, and embodies the idea that a day will come when all humanity will be one family."

 

 

Freude, schöner Götterfunken
Joy, lovely divine light,
Tochter aus Elysium
Daughter of Elysium
Wir betreten feuertrunken,
We march, drunk with fire, 
Himmlische, dein Heiligtum.
Holy One, to thy holy kingdom.
Deine Zauber binden wieder,
Thy magic binds together
Was die Mode streng geteilt;
What tradition has strongly parted,
Alle Menschen werden Brüder,
All men will be brothers
Wo dein sanfter Flügel weilt.
Dwelling under the safety of your wings.

Posted on February 10, 2017 at 05:22 PM |

