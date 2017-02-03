« When is a reduced charge a rip-off? | Main | Allegations in Council of Europe Report »

February 03, 2017

Fight the planned Severn Bridges' Rip-off.

 
  • End of the Road for Tolls?
     
     
    There is real possibility of ending the Severn tolls burden for
    the first time in over half a century.
     
    The Severn Bridges Act 1992 set out framework to award a
    private contract to build a much needed second Severn
    crossing. Severn River Crossings built the bridge with the power
    to charge tolls until revenue of £1.029 billion is raised or for a
    maximum of 35 years. Wales has paid extortionate annually
    increasing tolls since.
     
    The debt is almost paid, the concession contract is coming to
    an end. In the next year the crossings will return to public
    ownership. Legal power to levy charges ends with the contact.
    The Act is clear and tolls must cease.
    6a00d8346d963f69e201bb096c73d2970d-800wi
     
    Government have other plans “to recoup its own costs from the
    construction” by extending the tolling period. To this end a trio
    of Tories turned up in Newport promoting alternative facts on
    the debt and maintenance costs of the crossings.
     
    Like clouds and wind without rain they arrived with promises to
    reduce the tolls. They touted Government’s feeble argument
    that maintenance and operational costs of the bridge should be
    paid for by Wales once again.
     
    The Crossings have an estimated annual running cost of £15m.
    As with any other road belonging to the Department for
    Transport maintenance costs are unavoidable. Road users
    already cover these maintenance costs with road tax. Further
    tolls amount to unreasonable and duplicate charges
     
     
  • Government motivations must be examined. If implemented
    purely to cover costs a toll of £1.50 on each vehicle would allow
    the crossing to remain self-financing. Government’s proposed
    reduced charge is £3.
     
    The UK Government also argue they need to recover £63
    million of construction costs. The Treasury have more than
    recouped their costs from Wales. The Crossings have generated
    over £154m in VAT receipts for the treasury since 2003. New
    toll charges are not about debt recovery they are about prot.
    MPs raised concerns over the arbitrary nature of the £3
    proposal in a debate on the future of the Crossings last week.
    The Transport Minister failed when questioned to give a
    breakdown of the £3. He said “the £3 cost brings the charge
    much more closely into line with the Humber estuary.”
    It is welcome news that the Minister makes parallels between
    the Severn and Humber Crossings. In 2011 Government wrote
    o> £150m of debt owed by the Humber crossing. Yet they
    continue to pursue an amount less than half of that from Wales
    despite already being more than compensated through taxes. If
    Wales is to be charged in line with Humber Wales must have
    the same deal as Humber.
     
    Ministers speak only of costs, debts and obligations. What they
    are missing is the compelling economic case for abolishing
    tolls. They are a barrier to economic growth and investment. A
    disincentive for the best employees and nancially crippling
    small and @edgling business. £107 million would be unlocked
    for the South Wales economy if this deterrent were removed.
     
    Instead of looking for ways to future proof the Welsh economy
    post Brexit Government are looking for ways to secure the
    Crossing as a future cash cow. When legal authority to charge
    tolls ends under the Severn Bridges Act Government must re-
    establish a legal right to charge tolls. They plan to do this using
    the Transport Act 2000 which will “change the legal status of
    the payment…from a toll to a road user charge”.
    Road user charges exist. Road tax. There must be no
    duplication of charges for all those who use the Severn Bridges. 

 

Posted on February 03, 2017 at 06:12 PM |

