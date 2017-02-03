Fight the planned Severn Bridges' Rip-off.

End of the Road for Tolls?

There is real possibility of ending the Severn tolls burden for

the first time in over half a century.

The Severn Bridges Act 1992 set out framework to award a

private contract to build a much needed second Severn

crossing. Severn River Crossings built the bridge with the power

to charge tolls until revenue of £1.029 billion is raised or for a

maximum of 35 years. Wales has paid extortionate annually

increasing tolls since.

The debt is almost paid, the concession contract is coming to

an end. In the next year the crossings will return to public

ownership. Legal power to levy charges ends with the contact.

The Act is clear and tolls must cease.

Government have other plans “to recoup its own costs from the

construction” by extending the tolling period. To this end a tr i o

o f T o r i e s turned up in Newport promoting alternative facts on

the debt and maintenance costs of the crossings.

Like clouds and wind without rain they arrived with promises to

reduce the tolls. They touted Government’s feeble argument

that maintenance and operational costs of the bridge should be

paid for by Wales once again.

The Crossings have an estimated annual running cost of £15m.

As with any other road belonging to the Department for

Transport maintenance costs are unavoidable. Road users

already cover these maintenance costs with road tax. Further

tolls amount to unreasonable and duplicate charges