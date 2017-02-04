Allegations in Council of Europe Report

In my time as a member of the Council of Europe I was critical of the COE relations with Azerbaijan. This included a clash with the country's President and their alleged caviar diplomacy. This is part of my blog of

June 27, 2014

The Bully of Baku rages

Azerbaijan's President is no joke.



Aliyev revealed himself as a braggart and a bully in Strasbourg this week. To others he is a sinister menacing threat, growing richer by the month, who could bring war back to Caucasus. Human rights organisations have warned that Azerbaijan does not qualify to chair the Council of Europe - the world's leading defenders of human rights.



I was given 30 seconds to ask him a question in the Council of Europe meeting in Strasbourg. I asked him:



"I have met bloggers and journalists who have been falsely accused and imprisoned in Azerbaijan, elections have been rigged. Will your presidency mean that Azerbaijan will be elevated to the COE standard of human rights or will other states see their standards of human rights degraded to your deplorable level?"



He lost his temper as he did with all challenging questioners. He accused me of lying. He added to his previous hyperbole of his country's immaculate human rights record by denying the two charges I had briefly made.





Perhaps Mr Aliyev should read the OCSE monitors' report on his 2013 election. ‘The 9 October election was undermined by limitations on the freedoms of expression, assembly, and association that did not guarantee a level playing field for candidates. Continued allegations of candidate and voter intimidation and a restrictive media environment marred the campaign. Significant problems were observed throughout all stages of Election Day processes and underscored the serious nature of the shortcomings that need to be addressed in order for Azerbaijan to fully meet its OSCE commitments for genuine and democratic elections.'



Now in February 2017, This Special Dispatch was received from a respected group of Investigative journalists.:

Luca Volonte and His Ties to Azerbaijan





Last week, for the first time in the history of the Council of Europe, The Bureau of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) has taken a groundbreaking move to investigate allegations of corruption and fostering of interests made against two Azerbaijani members of PACE, Elkhan Suleymanov and Muslim Memmedov, and Luca Volonte, a former member of PACE and a long-time friend of the Azerbaijani ruling establishment. IRFS has prepared a special dispatch to provide further insight into the profoundly inappropriate relationship between Volonte and the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP/NAP)





Luca Volonte to President Aliyev : “Our work in the Council of Europe shows that it is possible to work together”.



Luca Volonte, a former Vice President of PACE and a former member of the Union of the Centre party in Italy, has been accused of accepting 2.3 million EUR in bribes to help quash a report that highlighted the plight of political prisoners in Azerbaijan. In addition, it appears that, Volonte, who was then also president of the European People’s Party (EPP) at PACE, was helping Azerbaijan’s ruling party YAP to acquire membership in the Centrist Democrats International and EPP(parties to be clear?).







During his meeting with Aliyev in July 2011 Volonte said to Azerbaijani President: “You met Mister Martens, Chairman of EPP. You desire also to establish a friendly relationship between YAP and EPP. Our work in the Council of Europe shows that it is possible to work together. Christian Democratic Party and some other parties also wish to establish that because we have the same values to promote and defend human rights, family values, free society and free market economies. Surely, we could suggest to Mr.Martens that we can use this opportunity to create a strong friendship between EPP and other parties outside Europe”.







Volonte must have been abusing his mandate as a member of the PACE delegation on the official visit to Azerbaijan, by promoting cooperation between his party, EPP and the ruling party, YAP at the official meetings. Furthermore, his statement that Azerbaijan’s ruling party, largely criticised for human rights abuses and suppressing dissent, and the pan-European EPP party, and CDI “ have the same values to promote and defend human rights, (…), free society” should have raised eye-brows in Brussels, as both the EPP and CDI claim to be committed to human rights and pluralistic democracy.







A membership to the CDI, with a prospect of becoming a part of the prestigious EPP family, could have helped create additional legitimacy for the increasingly dictatorial ruling regime.







The fact, that Azerbaijani ruling party YAP’s requests to join CDI and EPP, have not been supported, demonstrates that both groups stay committed to their values, and would not allow a political party, engaged in widespread human rights abuses and constant attack on democratic values back home, become a part of a democracy club.







Notably, at the meeting with Volonte, and in what sounded as a mockery of the Council of Europe values, President Aliyev said: “I think that the membership in the Council of Europe I am sure helped us a lot to bring the criteria of our system closer to criteria of the member states of the European Union which are the countries with long history of democratic traditions. This is actually our targets”.







The transfer of power from Heydar Aliyev to his son, Ilham Aliyev, who was elected president in October 2003, raised hopes that the Soviet-style regime would become more moderate. However, Ilham Aliyev disappointed these hopes, despite his rhetoric on the need to cooperate with the West, including the Council of Europe, the EU, and NATO, and enact reform to comply with European standards, and has instead continued many of his father’s practices, including his strategy of authoritarian rule.











Call to Eradicate Corruption form the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe



On 16 January the Institute for Reporters' Freedom and Safety (IRFS) published a letter addressed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in relation to the criminal proceedings launched against former PACE Vice-president Mr Luca Volonte.









In the light of the corruption scandal looming over the integrity of PACE, IRFS together with 59 members of Azerbaijani civil society and 19 international organisations, appeal to PACE to take appropriate measures and a principled stance in relation to allegations about corruption scam orchestrated by Mr Volonte in cooperation with two members of Azerbaijani delegation Elkhan Suleymanov and Muslim Mammadov.









In particular, the letter calls on PACE to expel the two aforementioned individuals, suspend the voting rights of the Azerbaijani delegation, conduct a thorough investigation into the bribery case by appointing a special ethics commission, and appoint a reputable rapporteur on political prisoners in Azerbaijan.









Following the publication of the letter by IRFS, several international organisations have also publicly addressed the allegations of venal practices at PACE.









The President of the Conference of INGOs of the Council of Europe, Ms Anna Rurka, met with the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Mr Pedro Agramunt. Following up on her letter of 23 January, Ms Rurka expressed the concern of the Conference of INGOs about the situation of civil society and political prisoners in Azerbaijan. She also raised the issue of allegations of corruption in the Assembly and informed the President of PACE that the Conference of INGOs is considering means of improving its own corruption prevention framework.









Given the serious nature of the allegations on corruption in PACE, Transparency International issued a statement urging the Council of Europe to publicly affirm that corruption in the pan-European institution is unacceptable, support "establishment of a special integrity framework in PACE" and carry out an independent and thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding the vote on the resolution on political prisoners in Azerbaijan.









In turn, Amnesty International sent a letter to the president of PACE Pedro Agramunt and other officials at the Council of Europe on the suspicious money transfers and other violations of the Parliamentary Assembly's code of conduct with connection to its work on Azerbaijan. Amnesty International, taking into account that the allegations of improper conduct are "serious, credible and risk gravely undermining the integrity and credibility" of PACE, recommended to establish an independent inquiry into "all allegations of improper conduct, undeclared interests and corruption" with respect to Azerbaijan.









These calls by IRFS and international actors have triggered enormous debate at the Council of Europe last week. Several national delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly (Nordic, Baltic, Swedes, Benilux) and a large number of members called for immediate investigation and review of corruption practices.









Outraged by serious allegations of corruption at PACE, its Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs unanimously adopted the declaration in which they called for the review the Assembly's procedures, as well as the principles and mechanisms established by the code of conduct for members of the Parliamentary Assembly.









Finally, on 27 January, the Bureau PACE agreed with the declaration by the Rules Committee, on allegations of corruption and fostering of interests made against some members or former members of PACE, and unanimously supported a three-fold approach to dealing with the matter.













In a desperate attempt to discredit work of independent civil society actors in highlighting corruption scam involving representatives of the government of Azerbaijan and members of PACE, 96 pro-governmental Azerbaijani NGO's addressed the president of PACE Pedro Agramunt in their own letter branding the efforts to bring light to corruption at PACE as "a smear campaign" aimed at jeopardising relations between Azerbaijan and Europe. This move by pro-governmental actors can be viewed merely as tactic to detract attention from the corruption scandal and endeavour to cover up involvement of Azerbaijani officials.



Protest in front of the Council of Europe Headquarters

23 January the Institute for Reporters Freedom and Safety (IRFS), in cooperation with Strasbourg-based Azerbaijani activists, organised a protest outside the Palace of Europe. The Palace of Europe in Strasbourg France is the home of the Council of Europe. The protesters demanded that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) put an end to corruption and lobbying practices, appoint a rapporteur for political prisoners and suspend voting rights for the Azerbaijani delegation.

We are writing with a view to the criminal case against the former Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Mr. Luca Volonte, who is being investigated by the Milan public prosecutor’s office for allegedly accepting €2.39m in bribes from two members of PACE, Mr. Elkhan Suleymanov and Mr. Muslim Mammadov, in exchange for his efforts to thwart the 2013 critical resolution on political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

We urge you to immediately expel the two members of the Azerbaijani delegation accused of bribing other members (Elkhan Suleymanov and Muslim Mammadov), pending a full investigation. Furthermore, we urge you to suspend the voting rights of the entire Azerbaijani delegation, which we believe were completely aware of the bribery but failed to take a single step to stop it.

The European Stability Initiative’s report: The European Swamp (Caviar Diplomacy Part 2) – Prosecutors, Corruption and the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly [1] as well as the investigation conducted by the Italian broadcaster RAI reveal shameful details of the corruption scam.

To this end, the 2013 vote on Mr. Christoph Strässer’s resolution may not be considered legitimate. As a matter of urgency, PACE should immediately re-establish the mandate of a special rapporteur on political prisoners in Azerbaijan – a credible member of PACE with a solid record of scrutinising and reporting on human rights abuses – to write an objective report, in cooperation with the Council of Europe INGO conference experts and internationally-recognised rights watchdogs.

We recall that, in 2014, PACE, through its Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights (AS Jur) decided to proceed with a separate report titled “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights”. Since then, there has been no meaningful follow-up after the 2014 decision. In the most recent example, neither the As Jur rapporteur nor his colleagues at the Monitoring Committee, and not even the PACE leadership, reacted to the harsh ten-year sentences handed down by a court in Azerbaijan to young political activists Giyas Ibrahimov and Bayram Mammadov, along with allegations of ill-treatment during their detention. To the contrary, the European Union immediately issued a statement, in which they called the sentences “particularly worrying [2]”.

On 18 November 2016, the highest court in Azerbaijan considered the appeal by the Azerbaijani political prisoner and opposition leader Mr. Ilgar Mammadov against his seven-year long prison sentence and ruled to uphold it. The continued illegal imprisonment of Mr. Mammadov constitutes a blatant breach of Azerbaijan’s explicit legal obligations, and is an affront to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which has repeatedly demanded that Azerbaijan comply with the 2014 decision by the European Court of Human Rights and immediately and unconditionally release Ilgar Mammadov. Contrary to the Committee of Ministers, which is now considering legal action against Azerbaijan, PACE has failed to take a decisive action against such a flagrant and persistent violation of the Convention and of the principles on which it is founded, including respect for the binding judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

To this end, we call on PACE to eliminate any trace of corruption and misconduct within the Pan-European human rights organisation, and to demonstrate a strong and consolidated stance on human rights violations in Azerbaijan. Specifically, we urge you do the following:

· {C}Immediately expel the two members of the Azerbaijani delegation accused of bribing other members (Elkhan Suleymanov and Muslim Mammadov), pending a full investigation.

· {C}Suspend the voting rights of the entire Azerbaijani delegation, pending a full investigation into the corruption and until Ilgar Mammadov and other political prisoners have been released.

· {C}Re-establish the mandate of a special rapporteur on political prisoners in Azerbaijan – a credible member of PACE with a solid record of scrutinising and reporting on human rights abuses – to write an objective report in cooperation with the Council of Europe INGO conference experts and internationally-recognised rights watchdogs.

· {C}Call for an urgent debate on the corruption scam within the Council of Europe; appoint a special ethical commission to investigate alleged involvement of the other members of PACE in the bribery case.

Thank you for considering this important matter.

Caviar Diplomacy

On 21 November 2016, Italian television put out a documentary about the corruption within PACE focusing heavily on Luca Volonte and that he already admitted to accepting money from the Azerbaijani delegation. The documentary mentioned "Caviar diplomacy" which is the title of a scathing report by the European Stability Initiative (ESI) on corruption in Azerbaijan.

On 17 December 2016, ESI published its second report on Caviar Diplomacy - Caviar Diplomacy Part 2. The report noted:

ESI warned that "any serious reforms in PACE are certain to meet with stiff resistance from those who benefit from the status quo." On 18 January 2017 ESI published another newsletter titled The FIFA of human rights. It contained another warning:

"Today PACE has a worse anti-corruption system than FIFA. PACE also looks bad compared to most other national parliaments … The Council of Europe must not remain the FIFA of human rights."



PACE Declaration agsinst Caviar Diplomacy

On Wednesday 25 January, MP Pieter Omtzig (EPP) and German MP Frank Schwabe (SPD) submitted a declaration. In the declaration they requested PACE take two specific steps outlined below but they also called for universal support:

"We, the undersigned members of the Parliamentary Assembly believe that the Assembly must:

1. establish, without delay, an external, fully independent and impartial inquiry into all allegations of improper conduct or corruption that may have sought to influence the work of the Assembly in recent years, focusing in particular on allegations surrounding the vote on political prisoners in Azerbaijan in January 2013; the conclusions of the inquiry and its recommendations should be made public directly to the Assembly and the public at large;

2. ensure that the Assembly's Code of Conduct is strengthened in accordance with international best practice and recommendations requested from GRECO; and that the strict observance of these standards is monitored and enforced by a permanent independent mechanism attached to the Assembly."

Within a few hours this declaration had gathered 64 signatures, representing 25 countries. How many signatures will this declaration get until April? And who will remain opposed to these recommendations?



Update on Luca Volonte



Prosecutors in Milan opened an investigation into Volonte’s dealings and found transactions between 2012-2014 that gave them enough evidence to charge him with money laundering and corruption.









The preliminary hearing took place at some point between 30 January and 1 February. The judge in the preliminary hearing agreed that the evidence was sufficient to proceed with the money laundering charges. However, the judge claims that despite the fact that he is no longer a member of the Council of Europe, he maintains some immunity from the corruption charges. There is no word yet if the prosecutors will appeal this decision.



