The People's Severn Bridges - New Rebecca Riots?





In 1839-43, Crossed dressed "Hosts of Rebecca", men dressed as women, stormed the toll gates imposed on Welsh roads by alien road owners.

HUCKSTER REBECCA CAIRNS: ‘Throw off your chains, Welsh People. I will liberate you from highway robbery by private bridge owners. I will give you the PEOPLES SEVERN BRIDGES’.

GULLIBLE TORY MOB: ‘Hooray’.

HRC: ‘I will charge you, not £6.70..........’.

GTM: ‘OOOOO!’

HRC: ‘Nor £5.70. or £4.70...... NO. NO. I will cut it by 50% to £3.70’.

GTM: (Hysterical cheering)

ONE SMALL VOICE: ‘That’s not a 50%’ cut.

HRC: ‘….Errr. Err. No. I will go further and cut it to £3.00’

GTM: (Hysteria renewed-louder)

HRC. ‘Better still… How about £1.50…’

GTM: (Stunned into silent ecstasy)

HRC ‘….bothways’

GTM: 'Huh?'

OSV. ‘That’s still £3.00 for the People’s Bridges. Shouldn't they be free like the rest of the motorways?

Exit Gullible Tory Mob carrying Huckster Rebecca Cairns aloft for ducking in the waters of the Severn