Red, White and Green Brexit

A one-size-fits–all Brexit designed to suit the needs of the whole UK would seriously damage Wales. Wales is different to England. A rupture from the single market could be ruinous because Welsh industry is heavily dependent on European exports. Present farm subsidies must no longer be based on the well-being of millionaire English farmers and farm businesses. The subsidies would achieve far more and be better value if they are redesigned to give essential help to small Welsh farmers.

A re-think is essential on whether 40% of any Brexit funds should be distributed to farming while there is a strong case for support to Welsh shortfalls in heavy industries and in the NHS. The Welsh steel industry would be in peril unless its future can be protected.

Taking back control should mean Welsh solutions for Welsh priorities.