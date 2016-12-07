From dis-unity to new strength





No award has given me greater satisfaction than the one I had last night as the Welsh MP of the Year from ITV Wales.

Politician appreciate signs of recognition from independent sources. I have been very grateful for past awards of Backbencher of the Year and Welsh Politician of the year. But 2016 has been more tumultuous and difficult 12 months than any of my previous 29 years as MP. I have been furiously scribbling down the dramas of that past six months. The appeal of last night's award was the perceptively accurate account of the unity that I have been trying to create in the Parliamentary Labour Party. So factionalised have we become as a party, the persuasive power of unity is disregarded.

Generously the judges said they recognised, what they described as my “impressive performance in two frontbench roles and in particular by the power and statesmanship of the message of party unity” in my speech at the Labour Conference last September.

The chairman of the judges Dr. Denis Balsom kindly said that: “He did the jobs – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Leader of the Commons with wit and enthusiasm, and he delivered a powerful warning to the Labour Conference about the consequences of disunity.”

Bliss. That is exactly what I was trying to do. At last night's ceremony ITV Wales played clips of my first speech to party conference since 1981 and my first comments as Shadow Leader of the House as the oldest frontbench spokesman since Gladstone. The frontbench jobs were fun, harrowing, fulfilling, exhausting and richly educational. I thank my staff for keeping me buoyant and relatively sane. Daunting for me but terrifying for them. Cathy woke up on a Thursday to discover that as born and bred Ulster woman, who had graduated in Scotland, she had been transformed into Labour's Political Adviser on Welsh Affairs. She coped magnificently. I also thanked my beloved Sam plus Matthew and Rhys who were also on my valiant life support team. What a wonderful chance to thank them at this exciting event.

In spite of everything politics worldwide is in a dangerous ugly mess. I could not resist making the serious point to the captive audience that we all should feel alarmed and work to halt the rot.