Two deaths warning to rugby and boxing

Deadly, previously tolerated, risks are threatening the future of boxing and rugby.

On Wednesday this week, the 23rd November 2016, A boxer who suffered a head injury in his first match has died. Kuba Moczyk, 22, was knocked out in the third round of Saturday's fight in Great Yarmouth.

Yesterday, the family of a well-known rugby player who took his own life said they believe that concussions suffered during his playing days led to his death. Former Pontypool RFC captain Cae Trayhern, 37, was found dead at his Blackwood home in June this year.

The court heard from a statement by his mother, Althea Clark, who said Mr Trayhern had suffered 11 concussions during his playing days, and that his mental health had deteriorated after his retirement in 2013.

Mrs Clark said that she felt that the injuries “had an impact” on his life and, in turn, his death. She said her son’s personality had undergone “changes”.

Boxing deaths in the ring are claimed to be rare. The statistics usually omit deaths in amateur boxing. The mass damage of boxing is caused by repeated blows to the head are the cumulative destruction of brain cells.

Wales’s most successful rugby player, Shane Williams has revealed his fears about the long term effects of multiple concussions during his playing career, and admitted he now suffers from frequent headaches and difficulty concentrating.

Williams told of his own torment, which he says has come as a result of his playing during an era when there was far less understanding of, and caution about, the dangers of concussion.

“The game gave me everything but there are times when I’ve asked myself if the headaches and loss of concentration I sometimes experience now are down to the countless knocks to head I received in my career,” said Williams, who stressed he blames nobody for his condition.

One of the most successful boxers in my constituency David Pearce died of Alzheimers at the age of 41. We must not repeat past tragedies.

Past ignorance of the risk is understood. Present ignorance is not. The evidence is overwhelming. Both sports should change their rules to avoid clashes that lead to brain damage and premature Alzheimers disease and deaths.

Both sports should now reform their rules or a new generation will shun them both as spectators and participants.