Fullest Commemorations ever of Gwent's Chartist Past.

177th Anniversary of the South Wales Rising

10th Annual Newport CHARTIST CONVENTION 2016

Saturday November 5th 09.30 – 16.30

Venue: JOHN FROST SCHOOL, Lighthouse Road, Newport, NP10 8YD

For programme details, location map and to book your place

GO TO https://chartist-conventio n-2016.eventbrite.co.uk

Tickets are £10 with lunch; £7 without lunch; £3 student with lunch

The school (formerly Duffryn High School) is marking its adoption of the iconic Newport Chartist leader

as its school name by hosting this year's convention.

Throughout the day, pupils will pay tribute to the Chartists through musical and other artistic contributions.



This year’s keynote speaker is Professor Malcolm Chase (Leeds University),

who will explore Welsh Chartism in the aftermath of the Newport Rising of November 1839.

Other speakers include: Dr. Katrina Navickas, Peter Strong, Dr. Elin Jones, Catrin Edwards,

Sarah Richards and Les James.





Associated Events

OCT 13 Michael Sheen’s BBC Film: Rebellion in the Valleys

Thursday 7.00pm SHIRE HALL, Monmouth

Agincourt Square, NP25 3DY +44 01600 775257 enquiries@shirehallmonmouth.o rg.uk

Reception desk open 10.00 – 16.00 hrs (Mon- Sat)

£3 advance booking (£4 on the door); Students £2

OCT 15 Dic Penderyn to Keir Hardie: Merthyr Politics 1800-1900

Saturday 10am – 3.30pm SOAR CHAPEL, Merthyr Tydfil

Contributors: Joe England and Dr Gerard Charmley

Free event (including lunch)

Registration is essential: 01685 727309 or visit@merthyr.gov.uk

OCT 19 Ninth Annual Merthyr Chartist Lecture

Wednesday 7.00pm DOWLAIS LIBRARY

Church St., Merthyr Tydfil CF48 3HS

Speaker: Huw Williams

“Respectable Chartism!”? – Merthyr Tydfil Chartists at the Local Board of Health

Contact: 07968256864 huw.williams@weacymru.org.uk

organised through the Dic Penderyn Society

ADMISSION FREE

OCT 29 John Frost’s Newport 1784-1839

Saturday 11.00am NEWPORT MUSEUM

John Frost Sq. NP20 1PA tel: 01633 656656

FREE Gallery tour & talk by Les James

He will show some of the evidence appearing in his forthcoming book about John Frost.

This event is organised by the Friends of Newport Museum & Art Gallery (FONMAG)

NOV 4 Anniversary Day: The Westgate Battle

Friday at NEWPORT

1pm Annual Children’s March down Stow Hill to the Westgate

6pm Remembrance of the Chartists at St. Woolos Cathedral churchyard

where ten of the Chartists who died at the Westgate are buried

7.30pm ‘Democracy and Race: an infamous Chartist legacy’

at the Newport City Campus, University of South Wales

Using the Chartist press, Dr. Paul Pickering (Australian National

University) explores attitudes to democracy and race in Britain and the

Australian colonies (1838 – 1854).

THIS EVENT is SPONSORED by the University of South Wales

NOV 12 STORY of FROST, WILLIAMS, JONES – Transported Welsh Chartists

Saturday 1.30pm BIG PIT MUSEUM,

Blaenavon, NP49 6AA tel: 0300111 2333

In this lecture, Les James, author of ‘Render the Chartists Defenceless’ (2015) discusses ‘surveillance and entrapment’ aboard the Mandarin convict ship (1840) and the efforts made by British state officials to keep John Frost out of British political life.

NOV 23 DAVID GARNER, artist, talks about his NEw WORK

Saturday 7pm Newport Art Gallery

Two intrinsically linked works:

A chandelier Pennies for the People, inspired by a coin in the museum’s collection

that is inscribed with the words ‘Frost’ and ‘set him free’

A video Call and Response presented with the improvised harp response by Rhodri Davies

at the Chartist Cave, Llangyndir

FREE event

For more information please see:

http://www.newport.gov.uk/heri tage/Homepage.aspx

http://www.davidgarnerartist.c om/



NOV 24 & 25

JOHN FROST is “APPEARING” in the Australian made Film

'DEATH OR LIBERTY’ touring SOUTH WALES

Dr. Tony Moore (Monash University, Australia), author and film maker will introduce and discuss his docudrama at three screenings:



The Welsh Premiere: Thursday 24 November 3.00 – 4.30 pm

at The ATRIUM, University of South Wales, CARDIFF CF10 2HA

secure your place(s), apply les.james22@gmail.com

Newport Screening: Thursday 24 November 7.30 pm

at The CWTSH, Handpost, NP20 4HA

£5 (£3 concessions) on the door, book your reservations david-osmond@hotmail.com

Monmouth Screening: Friday 25 November 7.00 pm

at SHIRE HALL, Agincourt Square, NP25 3DY SEE Chartist Trials COURT ROOM

+44 01600 775257 enquiries@shirehallmonmouth.o rg.uk

Reception desk open 10.00 – 16.00 hrs (Mon- Sat)

£3 advance booking (£4 on the door); Students £2



NOV 25 OPEN FORUM

Friday 2.00 – 4.00pm

GWENT ARCHIVES, Steel Works Road, Ebbw Vale NP23 6AA

Discussion: The need for a transnational Political Convicts Research Project

How might our communities participate/ promote/ use/contribute to the project? Panel: Dr. Tony Moore, Dr. Nick Carter, Paul Smith, (Australia);

Tony Hopkins, Colin Gibson (Gwent Archives);

Les James (Editor, CHARTISM e-Mag), Pat Drewett (Our Chartist Heritage)

To book your free place: enquiries@gwentarchives.gov.uk tel: 01495 353363

Local/Family historians, Chartist enthusiasts, historians, teachers, academics, tourism specialists, guides and ambassadors etc are all welcome

For a trailer of the film: ‘Death or Liberty’ http://www.roarfilm.com.au/dea thorliberty/

The book's website: https://www.murdochbooks.com.a u/browse/books/history/austral asian-pacific-history/Death- or-Liberty-Tony-Moore-97817419 61409

To buy Les James ‘Render the Chartists Defenceless’ (2015) £10 (incl p&p)

GO TO http://www.threeimpostors.co.u k/SHOP-1

