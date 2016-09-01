Water power is Wales' energy bonanza

Today I have written to the Prime Minister, Theresa May, of the role Wales can play in providing energy to the whole UK, while the Hinkley C Nuclear Power Plant is sidetracked. Wales' hydroelectric and tidal capabilities can provide nearly all the energy that Hinkley could, in a green way whilst the continued development of these sites can provide a well-needed boost to the Welsh steel industry.

Mrs. Theresa May.

August 31, 2016

Dear Prime Minister,

Congratulations on your decision to halt the signing of the Hinkley C contract. The case on costs, reliability of the EPR system and likely construction delays need further consideration.

As Shadow Secretary of State for Wales I urge you to consider the role that Welsh Tidal and Hydro power could play in the UK's future energy supply. Unlike other renewables, the tide is precisely predictable and a free source of energy eternally. It is carbon-free, British and environmentally benign. Today a new tidal energy station opens in Scotland. The Bristol Channel's has the world's second highest rise and fall of tide and offers opportunities for massive developments.

Unseen under the mountains of Wales are already 2,200 MW of hydro power that contributes significantly to our energy supply. Silent and virtually invisible they enhance their environments. Nature has endowed Wales with hundreds of sites for tidal and hydro schemes. They can be generating energy well within the likely time scale planned for Hinkley Point C.

I hope this energy source will be fully considered as an alternative to the troubled EPR option.

Yours faithfully

Paul Flynn