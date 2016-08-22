Reductio ad Bevanum et pace.

Is there a Welsh Labour Godwin’s Law?

Godwin's law is an Internet adage asserting that "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazism or Hitler — that is, if an online discussion (regardless of topic or scope) goes on long enough, sooner or later someone will compare someone or something to Hitler or Nazism.

Promulgated by American attorney and author Mike Godwin in 1990, Godwin's law originally referred specifically to Usenet newsgroup discussions. It is now applied to any threaded online discussion, such as Internet forums, chat rooms, and comment threads, as well as to speeches, articles, and other rhetoric where Reductio ad Hitlerum occurs.

In Welsh Labour it's Reductio ad Bevanum. Sooner or later (usually sooner) every Welsh Labour politician’s speech will mention Aneurin Bevan. The NHS and Miners swiftly follow.

Frenetic activity by the Farmers’ Unions press people. I have had more e-mails from them post-Brexit than in the whole of the past 5 years. Daily they tell of their consultations with politicians at farm shows throughout Wales.

Always the same message. Brexit is an opportunity for farmers to rejig the EU subsidies. Agreed. A great chance to introduce fairness and a jolt of reality that could be as beneficial to the prosperity of UK farming as the ending of debilitating subsidies were in New Zealand in 1985.

There is a strong case for subsidies to small Welsh farms. They are at the custodians of the most ancient, precious culture of the Welsh nation. A re-jig should introduce a maximum subsidy in the same that welfare benefit payments were capped recently for the poor. A cap on benefits on millionaire farmers would liberate money to subsidies small farmers, the NHS and ailing Welsh industries.

Brexit is an opportunity that must be used to re-think a rotten system that delivers poor value and hand-outs to the super-rich.

Seize the day, farming unions!

Is the campaigning for the Labour Leadership over now the votes are being distributed?

A period of omertà from both sides until September the 23rd would be appreciated. There has been an excess of bile and wanton self-laceration of the party. Will both sides now concentrate on repairing the damage done to party unity? Slagging other people off is easy. Time now to get serious and work out strategies for the 24th of September.

Whoever wins, the losers must re-dedicate themselves to bridging divisions and directing our venom on the awful Tory Government which is split down the middle on Brexit and surrenders every day to greedy lobbyists to the detriment of the nation's well-being.

Let's compete on attacking the real enemy!